Ninth Import Expo Opens, Showcasing China's Commitment to Global Trade

China is committed to continued opening-up and sharing opportunities with the world, best shown by the China International Import Expo, Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang said at the opening ceremony of the 9th CIIE this morning at Shanghai's National Exhibition and Convention Center. "From the initial single-way China invitation, the CIIE has become a two-way promise with our trading partners," Ding said. "The event has elevated China's opening-up and become a key platform for its new development path." The expo opened in 2018 as an event dedicated to encouraging imports. After years of efforts, China's average tariff has dropped to 7.3 percent, far below developing countries and close to advanced countries.

"China is a huge consumer market, demanding both good products and services, and we expect to share more opportunities with the world," Ding said, refuting claims that China's development squeezes that of others. "To share" is the value of CIIE, which has received warm responses from participants since its inception. "We have taken part in every CIIE, which demonstrates our long-term commitment to the Chinese market and our confidence in it. The event has nurtured mutual growth of our company and the market," said Guan Huili, president of Cargill China. In the past decade, US-based Cargill has invested in China with new projects in Beijing and Nantong, Jiangsu Province. Peter McBride, chairman of New Zealand dairy giant Fonterra, praised the CIIE as an important platform for companies around the world to showcase cutting-edge solutions, strengthen cooperation and share the opportunities of the Chinese market. "It is our ninth consecutive year at CIIE, which is a significant milestone," McBride said.

Credit: Wang Yanlin / China Biz Buzz

In addition to Cargill and Fonterra, 169 companies have "full attendance" at all nine CIIEs. Many foreign companies consider the event a must even in the highly competitive automotive industry where domestic electric car manufacturers lead. Jaguar Land Rover has brought its classic Land Rover Series I to the CIIE this year. While having all these "old friends," this year's CIIE also recorded more than 2,000 newcomers, which is also an all-time high. Eric Ducournau, CEO of French pharmaceutical company Laboratoires Pierre Fabre, said China's commitment to high-level opening and an open economy has given the global economy certainty and invited the firm to participate for the first time. "We are delighted to be part of this important platform and are presenting a 500-square-meter booth. We look forward to engaging in deeper dialogue and fostering closer collaboration with stakeholders across China," Ducournau said.

Credit: Dong Jun / Shanghai Daily