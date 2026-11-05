Export-to-China Capacity Development Report Unveiled at Hongqiao Forum

A report examining and interpreting the development of China's capacity to absorb global exports was released today at the 9th Hongqiao International Economic Forum.

The Export-to-China Capacity Development Report, an important part of the "Export to China" initiative, was launched globally for the first time during the 9th China International Import Expo, which kicked off in Shanghai today.

Liao Fan, director-general of the Institute of World Economics and Politics, Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (CASS), who gave an overall introduction of the findings at a parallel session, analyzed China's import market from multiple perspectives, including import structure, trading entities, market demand and policy frameworks.

"The report found that China's share of global exports rose significantly from 3.2 percent in 2000 to 9.2 percent in 2025," Liao noted.

Regarding China's import structure, he said the country's imports had shifted from being dominated by industrial intermediate goods to a more diversified mix of industrial products, energy and resources, and agricultural products.

"Imports of both high-end and primary commodities have expanded China's vast market, creating demand for advanced manufacturing while opening up opportunities for resource-based products and specialty agricultural goods," Liao added.

China launched the "Export to China" initiative in 2025 to generate new opportunities for global trade through its vast market, promote a higher level of opening-up and generate new momentum for global development.

The initiative has become an important channel for quality products from around the world to enter the Chinese market, according to Yan Dong, vice minister of commerce.

"From January to September this year, China's imports reached a new high for the same period, totaling US$2.4 trillion, with growth of 27.5 percent, around 6 percentage points faster than exports," Yan revealed.

Canada, the Guest Country of Honor at this year's CIIE, has continued to deepen economic and trade cooperation with China. Bilateral trade reached US$12.6 billion in 2025.

"The launch of the 'Export to China' initiative provides strong support for global stakeholders to share developing opportunities of the Chinese market and broad channels for exports to China," said Lewis Greenspon, chairman of the Canadian Exhibition and Trade Association.

"We see this commitment as a positive signal and an important opportunity to deepen Canada-China economic and trade cooperation."

The report also examines the compatibility of trading partners' products with the Chinese market. It offers recommendations to help them build their capacity to export to China and unlock their export potential.

The 9th Hongqiao International Economic Forum is themed "Stability and Cooperation: Building an Open World Economy Together."