F1 Exhibition, Huangpu Half Marathon Set for March
Two major sports events will be held in downtown Huangpu District next month to attract racing fans and runners, while boosting sports, tourism and retail.
The Huangpu Racing Festival will be held from March 5 to 15, with the Huangpu Half Marathon and the International Roller Marathon (Shanghai leg) taking place on March 29.
The racing festival, themed "Champions Meet Huangpu," will open at Century Square on Nanjing Road E. The event will coincide with the 2026 Formula One Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai.
Global brands such as Puma, Red Bull and Ford will host various events during the F1 period in Huangpu for the first time. They include an F1 pit stop tire-changing challenge. Visitors can try racing simulators. They can also view racing gear used by champion drivers.
A special "city pit house" will sell co-branded F1 team products. The venue will also display new performance cars and offer themed drinks.
As a highlight, extreme BMX (bicycle motocross) riders will perform jumps over race cars and vehicles. Local time-honored brands will offer discounts to ticket holders. Visitors can also join prize draws.
On March 29, two races will start on the Bund.
The International Roller Marathon (Shanghai leg) is organized by World Skate, the global governing body for roller sports. It is a top-level event on the international circuit.
The event has three race categories: 42km, 21km and 10km. It has professional international and domestic amateur groups.
More than 40,000 people registered for the Huangpu Half Marathon.
The roller marathon will start at 6:45am at the Bund Bull Square. The 42km and 21km races will finish at 68 Longhua Road E. The 10km race will end at the Power Station of Art.
The half-marathon will start at 7:15am at the same square. It will finish at the Expo Huangpu Sports Park.
Both routes will pass major landmarks. Runners and skaters will go by the Bund, Huaihai Road, and the Former Site of the First National Congress of the Communist Party of China. The courses will also run along the Huangpu riverside.
Huangpu Racing Festival
Date: March 5-15, 9:30am-9:30pm
Venue: Century Square, Nanjing Road E., Huangpu District
