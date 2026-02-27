F1 Exhibition, Huangpu Half Marathon Set for March

Two major sports events will be held in downtown Huangpu District next month to attract racing fans and runners, while boosting sports, tourism and retail.

The Huangpu Racing Festival will be held from March 5 to 15, with the Huangpu Half Marathon and the International Roller Marathon (Shanghai leg) taking place on March 29.

The racing festival, themed "Champions Meet Huangpu," will open at Century Square on Nanjing Road E. The event will coincide with the 2026 Formula One Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai.

Global brands such as Puma, Red Bull and Ford will host various events during the F1 period in Huangpu for the first time. They include an F1 pit stop tire-changing challenge. Visitors can try racing simulators. They can also view racing gear used by champion drivers.

A special "city pit house" will sell co-branded F1 team products. The venue will also display new performance cars and offer themed drinks.

As a highlight, extreme BMX (bicycle motocross) riders will perform jumps over race cars and vehicles. Local time-honored brands will offer discounts to ticket holders. Visitors can also join prize draws.