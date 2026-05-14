Luxury on Rails: Explore Xinjiang With Comfort-Class Tourist Train

The first-ever comfort-class tourist train in China's Yangtze River Delta region, the "Star of the Yangtze River Delta" (长三角之星), will officially commence operations next Tuesday (May 19), offering travelers an extraordinary 18-day rail expedition through the breathtaking landscapes of northern and southern Xinjiang. Operated by Shanghai Railway authorities, this flagship service, with a maximum capacity of 208 passengers, represents a major milestone in China's premium rail tourism sector, combining the region's distinctive "haipai" (Shanghai-style) cultural heritage with modern luxury amenities.

A Journey Through Snow-Capped Mountains, Grasslands, and Ancient Cities The inaugural route will take passengers on an immersive adventure across the northwestern Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, showcasing some of China's most spectacular natural and cultural wonders – from majestic snow-capped mountains and vast grasslands to serene lakes and cities along the ancient Silk Road. Every segment of the journey is designed to create lasting memories for travelers seeking both comfort and authentic cultural experiences.

Shanghai Heritage on Rails The train's exterior design is a rolling tribute to Shanghai's architectural legacy. The carriages feature an elegant palette of brick red, champagne gold, and modern gray – colors that evoke the city's historic shikumen (stone-gate) townhouses, the golden glow of sunset over the Huangpu River, and the sophisticated mist of the Bund at dawn. The entrance doors are artfully crafted to resemble iconic shikumen archways, the distinctive stone-gate portals that symbolize old Shanghai's lane-house culture, inviting passengers to step into a bygone era of the city's storied past.

Credit: Ti Gong

The train's emblem is equally meticulously designed, incorporating a star, locomotive, and shikumen elements into a commemorative medallion that symbolizes the train's excellence.

Unparalleled Onboard Comfort The "Star of the Yangtze River Delta" comprises 15 carriages in total: 12 soft sleeper carriages for restful overnight travel

1 multifunctional carriage for entertainment and activities

2 dining carriages serving gourmet cuisine Passengers will enjoy en-suite bathroom facilities and dedicated butler service, ensuring a hotel-level experience throughout the journey.

Credit: Ti Gong

Credit: Ti Gong

Cultural Elegance in Motion The train seamlessly weaves regional cultural symbols into every design detail. Corridor ceilings replicate the ornate patterns of historic Shanghai villas, while walls feature understated gray-tone embroidery crafted through modern techniques. Private compartments are named after iconic local landmarks – shikumen lanes, Jiangnan (regions to the south of the lower reaches of the Yangtze River) gardens, etc – creating an immersive journey through time. Adorned with vintage Shanghai photography, fine art, and exquisite embroidered tapestries, the carriages offer a refined cultural landscape where every step reveals a new scene of timeless elegance.

Credit: Ti Gong

The train also features a dedicated medical room equipped with a medical refrigerator, office desk and chair, washbasin, overhead cabinets, and two berths, ensuring comprehensive healthcare support for passengers throughout the journey. Professional medical staff are also onboard to ensure passenger health and security at all times.

Credit: Ti Gong

Credit: Ti Gong

The launch of the "Star of the Yangtze River Delta" marks a new chapter in China's tourism rail industry, setting a benchmark for comfort-class train travel in the region. By integrating cultural storytelling with premium hospitality, the service aims to attract both domestic and international travelers seeking an unforgettable slow-travel experience through China's most scenic northwestern frontier. Tickets and detailed itineraries are available through official Shanghai Railway channels and authorized travel partners.

Itineraries Day 1: Depart from Shanghai West Railway Station to Tianshui Day 2: Arrive in Tianshui; visit Fuxi Temple and Tianshui Ancient City Day 3: Visit Maijishan Grottoes; then board the tourist train to Yining Day 4: En route Day 5: Arrive in Yining in the morning; visit Nalati Grassland Day 6: Visit Sayram Lake; then board the tourist train to Beitun Day 7: Arrive in Beitun and proceed to visit Kanas Scenic Area Day 8: Visit Hemu Scenic Area and Wucaitan (Five-Color Beach); then board the tourist train to Korla Day 9: Arrive in Korla and visit Iron Gate Pass and Lop Nur Village; board the tourist train to Kashgar Day 10: Arrive in Kashgar; visit Tianmen (Heaven's Gate) Scenic Area Day 11: Visit Baisha Lake Scenic Area and Karakul Lake Day 12: Visit the Mosque and Kashgar Old City; then board the tourist train to Kuqa Day 13: Arrive in Kuqa; visit Tianshan Mysterious Grand Canyon and Kuqa Royal Palace; then board the tourist train to Urumqi Day 14: Arrive in Urumqi and visit Jiangbulak Day 15: Visit Tianshan Tianchi (Heavenly Lake); then board the tourist train to Hami Day 16: Arrive in Hami and visit Hami Devil City, Hami Royal Palace, and enjoy a Mukam performance; then board the tourist train returning to Shanghai Day 17: En route Day 18: Arrive in Shanghai

Room Type & Price: Soft Sleeper 2-Berth Cabin: 56,888 yuan (US$8,382) per person

Soft Sleeper 3-Berth Cabin: 39,999 yuan per person

Soft Sleeper 4-Berth Cabin: From 22,999 yuan per person

Booking Information The "Star of the Yangtze River Delta" tourist train packages are now officially available. Passengers can inquire and make reservations through the "Railway Tourism" section of the 12306 app.