Professor Takes the Stage to Celebrate Healing Power of Music

"The Green Haven" Art Salon was recently held in Shanghai, exploring how science and art can work together to promote mental well-being.

Hosted by the Shanghai Science & Technology Development Foundation and the Shanghai Science Popularization Foundation, the salon was centered on the theme "Art Therapy and Emotional Expression."



It featured keynote remarks by Professor Martien A. Cohen Stuart, Foreign Member of the Chinese Academy of Engineering and Member of the Royal Netherlands Academy of Arts and Sciences, as well as an in-depth interdisciplinary discussion on how art can facilitate emotional expression and how public spaces can serve as platforms for mental health education and awareness.

