[Quick News]
Shanghai

[Quick News] Shanghai Enters Plum Rain Season as Heavy Rain Looms

by Ke Jiayun
June 17, 2026
Share Article:
[Quick News] Shanghai Enters Plum Rain Season as Heavy Rain Looms
Credit: Imaginechina

Shanghai's umbrella season is officially here.

The city will enter this year's Meiyu (梅雨), or plum rain season, on Thursday, June 18, just one day earlier than the historical average. The arrival of the plum rain season means humid air, cloudy skies and frequent rain are set to dominate the coming days.

The first major rain is expected from late Thursday night to Friday, the Dragon Boat Festival, with heavy rain across the city and localized rainstorms possible in western and northern districts. Thunder, short bursts of heavy rain and gusty winds may also hit parts of Shanghai.

[Quick News] Shanghai Enters Plum Rain Season as Heavy Rain Looms

Temperatures will stay between 24 and 30 degrees Celsius during the holiday, but the high humidity will make conditions feel muggy.

The rain may affect holiday travel as well as the city's high school entrance exams on June 20 and 21. Residents, travelers and exam candidates are advised to check the latest forecasts, allow extra travel time and stay alert for weather warnings.

After the holiday, the plum rain belt is expected to keep bringing wet weather to Shanghai, with another round of noticeable rainfall possible around June 22.

[Quick News] Shanghai Enters Plum Rain Season as Heavy Rain Looms

Editor: Fu Rong

#Shanghai
Share Article:

Popular Reads

'Atlantic Rhapsody' Wins Top Prize as SIFF 2026 Golden Goblet Awards Announced
1

'Atlantic Rhapsody' Wins Top Prize as SIFF 2026 Golden Goblet Awards Announced

China Stock Markets Rally on Tech Shares, Prospects for Middle East Peace
2

China Stock Markets Rally on Tech Shares, Prospects for Middle East Peace

Dragon Boat Festival Events Bring TCM Closer to Global Visitors
3

Dragon Boat Festival Events Bring TCM Closer to Global Visitors

Foreign Participants Discover Shanghai's Rural Side Through Sports, Food, Watermelons
4

Foreign Participants Discover Shanghai's Rural Side Through Sports, Food, Watermelons