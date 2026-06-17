[Quick News] Shanghai Enters Plum Rain Season as Heavy Rain Looms

Shanghai's umbrella season is officially here.

The city will enter this year's Meiyu (梅雨), or plum rain season, on Thursday, June 18, just one day earlier than the historical average. The arrival of the plum rain season means humid air, cloudy skies and frequent rain are set to dominate the coming days.

The first major rain is expected from late Thursday night to Friday, the Dragon Boat Festival, with heavy rain across the city and localized rainstorms possible in western and northern districts. Thunder, short bursts of heavy rain and gusty winds may also hit parts of Shanghai.