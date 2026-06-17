[Quick News] Shanghai Enters Plum Rain Season as Heavy Rain Looms
Shanghai's umbrella season is officially here.
The city will enter this year's Meiyu (梅雨), or plum rain season, on Thursday, June 18, just one day earlier than the historical average. The arrival of the plum rain season means humid air, cloudy skies and frequent rain are set to dominate the coming days.
The first major rain is expected from late Thursday night to Friday, the Dragon Boat Festival, with heavy rain across the city and localized rainstorms possible in western and northern districts. Thunder, short bursts of heavy rain and gusty winds may also hit parts of Shanghai.
Temperatures will stay between 24 and 30 degrees Celsius during the holiday, but the high humidity will make conditions feel muggy.
The rain may affect holiday travel as well as the city's high school entrance exams on June 20 and 21. Residents, travelers and exam candidates are advised to check the latest forecasts, allow extra travel time and stay alert for weather warnings.
After the holiday, the plum rain belt is expected to keep bringing wet weather to Shanghai, with another round of noticeable rainfall possible around June 22.
Editor: Fu Rong