[Quick News] Shanghai Steps Up Crackdown On Airport Taxi Passenger Dumping
Shanghai has stepped up its crackdown on taxi drivers who refuse passengers, abandon them during trips, or demand unauthorized fares at the city's airports.
More than 100 drivers have been given administrative penalties since late March, according to the Shanghai police.
The campaign has helped cut taxi refusal rates at Pudong International Airport by 54 percent from a year earlier and by 84.29 percent at Hongqiao International Airport.
Authorities said they will continue joint inspections and enforcement at the two airports.
The crackdown followed a series of passenger complaints, including cases in which drivers allegedly asked passengers to get out before reaching their destinations so the drivers could return to the airport and take another fare.
The practice is linked to a short-trip compensation system at the airports. About 4,000 taxis queue for passengers at Pudong Airport each day. During busy periods, drivers can wait six to eight hours for a fare.
The airport provides a short-trip ticket to drivers who take passengers on shorter journeys. The ticket allows them to reduce their waiting time when they return to the airport. The system is intended to compensate drivers who spend hours waiting but receive a short-distance fare.
Some drivers exploited the system by abandoning passengers and arranging for another taxi or ride-hailing vehicle to take them away, the police said.
The share of short-distance orders at the Pudong airport has fallen from 28 percent to 19 percent during the campaign. At the Hongqiao airport, it has dropped from 24.1 percent to 13.46 percent.
Police have identified two main forms of passenger dumping. In some cases, drivers directly order passengers to leave the taxi, sometimes after an argument.
In other cases, drivers give passengers excuses such as a vehicle breakdown or a blacked-out display and persuade them to arrange another ride.
Some drivers also worked together to avoid detection. Police found drivers using group chats to arrange vehicles to pick up passengers abandoned by other taxis.
A replacement driver could pay the original driver 50 yuan (US$7.5) to 80 yuan for each trip, police said. A driver could make 500 yuan to 600 yuan in one night through the practice.
Police also found cases involving tampered GPS equipment and altered taxi receipts. Some drivers removed GPS components from their vehicles to avoid monitoring.
Others used separate machines to print receipts that did not match the taxi's license plate.
For passengers, such receipts can create problems when seeking reimbursement or filing a complaint.
Passengers should keep their receipts and note the taxi's license plate number when possible, the police noted.
Authorities introduced a restriction-list system for taxis operating at major transport hubs on May 10.
The system links drivers with their vehicles and restricts access for drivers who violate operating rules. Repeated offenders can be barred from entering transport hubs to pick up passengers.
The system has also reduced cases in which drivers refuse to follow airport dispatch instructions. Such incidents have fallen by nearly half, according to the authorities.
From May 10 to September 2, complaints involving taxis at the Pudong airport fell 46.38 percent from the same period last year.
For foreign travelers arriving in Shanghai, taxis remain an important option for reaching the city center, especially when carrying luggage or traveling with family.
Passengers should use the official airport taxi queue and make sure the meter is running during a normal metered trip, according to the airport authority.
If a driver refuses to take a passenger, asks for an unauthorized fare or ends a trip without reaching the agreed destination, passengers should keep records of the incident and report it to the airport or transport authorities. Recording the vehicle's license plate can help authorities identify the driver.
The Shanghai police, the city's transport authority and the airport authority said they will maintain joint enforcement at the city's major transport hubs.
The campaign will also target misconduct involving ride-hailing vehicles and other transport services.
What to do if you have a taxi dispute
1. Stay safe first
Call 110, China's police emergency number, if a driver threatens you, refuses to let you leave safely, abandons you in an unsafe place, or the dispute escalates. Do not argue with or physically confront the driver.
2. Record the taxi details
If it is safe to do so, take a photo of the taxi's license plate. Also note the time, pickup location, destination, and where the driver ended the trip. These details can help authorities identify the vehicle and driver.
3. Keep evidence
Keep any relevant photos, videos, audio recordings, payment records, messages, and other evidence. Do not put yourself at risk to make a recording.
4. Keep the receipt
Ask for an official taxi receipt and keep it. The receipt can help verify the trip and identify the operator. Be cautious if a driver offers a separate or altered receipt.
5. Report the problem
For taxi service complaints at Pudong or Hongqiao airports, call the Shanghai Airport hotline at 021-96990. You can also call 021-12345, Shanghai's government service and complaint hotline. If there is an immediate safety threat, call 110 first.
Notes on dialing:
- Simply dial the landline number directly if you have a local phone number.
- If you have a Chinese mainland (outside Shanghai) mobile phone number, enter the Shanghai area code "021" first, then dial the landline number.
- If you use an overseas mobile phone number, dial China's country code "0086," then the Shanghai area code "21," and finally the landline number.
Editor: Fu Rong