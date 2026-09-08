[Quick News] Shanghai Steps Up Crackdown On Airport Taxi Passenger Dumping

Shanghai has stepped up its crackdown on taxi drivers who refuse passengers, abandon them during trips, or demand unauthorized fares at the city's airports.

More than 100 drivers have been given administrative penalties since late March, according to the Shanghai police.

The campaign has helped cut taxi refusal rates at Pudong International Airport by 54 percent from a year earlier and by 84.29 percent at Hongqiao International Airport.

Authorities said they will continue joint inspections and enforcement at the two airports.

The crackdown followed a series of passenger complaints, including cases in which drivers allegedly asked passengers to get out before reaching their destinations so the drivers could return to the airport and take another fare.

The practice is linked to a short-trip compensation system at the airports. About 4,000 taxis queue for passengers at Pudong Airport each day. During busy periods, drivers can wait six to eight hours for a fare.

The airport provides a short-trip ticket to drivers who take passengers on shorter journeys. The ticket allows them to reduce their waiting time when they return to the airport. The system is intended to compensate drivers who spend hours waiting but receive a short-distance fare.

Some drivers exploited the system by abandoning passengers and arranging for another taxi or ride-hailing vehicle to take them away, the police said.

The share of short-distance orders at the Pudong airport has fallen from 28 percent to 19 percent during the campaign. At the Hongqiao airport, it has dropped from 24.1 percent to 13.46 percent.

Police have identified two main forms of passenger dumping. In some cases, drivers directly order passengers to leave the taxi, sometimes after an argument.

In other cases, drivers give passengers excuses such as a vehicle breakdown or a blacked-out display and persuade them to arrange another ride.

Some drivers also worked together to avoid detection. Police found drivers using group chats to arrange vehicles to pick up passengers abandoned by other taxis.

A replacement driver could pay the original driver 50 yuan (US$7.5) to 80 yuan for each trip, police said. A driver could make 500 yuan to 600 yuan in one night through the practice.