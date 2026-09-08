Shanghai to Reshape Real Estate Sector, Expand Affordable Rental Housing

Shanghai plans to supply 25-28 million square meters of new commercial housing between 2026 and 2030 while renovating 30-40 million square meters of old residential communities by 2030, according to Shanghai's 15th Five-Year Plan for housing and urban-rural development.

This is in contrast to the actual supply of 42 million square meters of new commercial housing during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025), when the city also renovated 68 million square meters of old residential communities.

"Shanghai will accelerate the formation of a new model for the development of the real estate industry to realize the livability of a higher quality," according to the plan, which also noted the city will push forward the reforms in land development, financing and sales and strengthen management for expanded rental and leasing homes.

By 2030, there will be an additional 250,000-270,000 units of affordable rental homes, according to the plan.