Shanghai BCI Startup Arfysica Kicks Off Pre-IPO Tutoring for STAR Market Bid

Arfysica Innovation, a Shanghai startup working on non-invasive brain-computer interfaces to help patients with central nervous system injuries regain function, kicked off pre-IPO tutoring on September 4 ahead of a planned listing on the STAR Market, Shanghai's answer to the Nasdaq. The move lands three months after the bourse accepted an IPO application from Neuracle Medical Technology, another Shanghai-based brain-computer interface company.

Founded in 2015, Arfysica makes rehabilitation products for limb paralysis, impaired consciousness and neurodevelopmental disorders. Founder Wang Wei, a former member of Siemens Healthineers with a biomedical engineering doctorate from the University of Southampton, has led the company through five funding rounds, the most recent securing investment of several hundred million yuan.



