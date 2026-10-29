[SH Transit] New Routes and More Flights: Shanghai's Winter Travel Update

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Shanghai travelers have a new nonstop route to North Africa and more flights planned to destinations from Australia to northeast China as airlines switch to their winter-spring schedules.

The season began on October 25. Pudong and Hongqiao airports together have an average of 2,511 daily takeoffs and landings planned, up 3.8 percent from a year earlier, according to the Shanghai Airport Authority. Pudong accounts for 1,709 and Hongqiao 802.

Long-haul choices

Air Algerie launched Shanghai's first nonstop link to Algiers, the Algerian capital, on October 27.

The service operates three times a week, with flights scheduled to leave Pudong at 6am on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.

Another change comes later. China Eastern Airlines' Pudong-Auckland-Buenos Aires service is scheduled to increase from twice to four times a week from December 5.

The route to Argentina's capital, said to be one of the world's longest flights, includes a stop in Auckland, New Zealand.

China Eastern's seasonal plan also includes resuming Pudong-Adelaide services and adding flights to Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane during part of the season.

Those additions offer more options for travel to Australia during its summer, but the airline's announcement does not give dates and frequencies for every increase.

For trips to Europe and North America, China Eastern plans more Pudong flights to Frankfurt, London and Vancouver. Its services to Dublin, Stockholm and Tbilisi, Georgia's capital, will continue from the summer schedule.