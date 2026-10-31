Shanghai Forum Promotes Cross-cultural Understanding and Global Cooperation

More than 230 guests from China and abroad gathered at the Shanghai International Convention Center recently for the 2026 Shanghai Public Relations International Forum, exploring how communication and mutual understanding can help bridge cultural differences and strengthen international cooperation.

Organized by the Shanghai Public Relations Association, the forum was themed "Crossing Boundaries, Building Consensus: From Mutual Learning Among Civilizations to Global Public Relations Practice." It brought together government officials, representatives of international organizations, foreign consulates and chambers of commerce, academics and public relations professionals.

Shanghai Vice Mayor Lu Shan highlighted the city's openness and cultural diversity, noting that Shanghai has long served as a meeting point for different cultures. He emphasized the importance of dialogue and mutual understanding in promoting international exchanges and cooperation.

Dr Stephen Jackson, United Nations Resident Coordinator in China, stressed the importance of listening to and learning from different cultures.

He cited the Shanghai Communiqué signed in 1972 as an example of how countries can acknowledge their differences while remaining committed to dialogue.

Jackson said public relations professionals play an important role in connecting governments, communities and cultures, helping people understand different perspectives and build mutual trust.

Jeffrey S. Lehman, Vice Chancellor of NYU Shanghai, focused on the role of international education in promoting cultural exchanges and mutual understanding.

He discussed how educational exchanges bring people from different backgrounds together, allowing them to learn from one another and develop a deeper appreciation of different cultures.

Meng Jian, a professor at Fudan University, explored how public relations can serve as a bridge for two-way communication between civilizations, encouraging dialogue and understanding rather than one-way communication.

Guo Weimin, president of the China Public Relations Association, also addressed the forum, discussing the role of public relations in facilitating international exchanges and cooperation.

In his concluding remarks, Sha Hailin, president of the Shanghai Public Relations Association, emphasized that exchanges and mutual learning among civilizations are important drivers of human progress. He called for stronger communication and cooperation to build trust and common ground across cultures.

The forum was part of a series of events marking the 40th anniversary of the Shanghai Public Relations Association. Established on November 6, 1986, it was the first provincial-level public relations association on the Chinese mainland.

A commemorative symposium was also held that afternoon to review the association's development over the past four decades and its contributions to public relations in Shanghai.

The celebrations concluded with a symphony concert featuring the Shanghai Philharmonic Orchestra, commemorating both the association's 40th anniversary and the 90th anniversary of the victory of the Long March.