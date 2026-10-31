[News]
Shanghai
Beijing

World Laureates Forum Opens in Shanghai as Global Scientists Chart "New Science Paradigm"

by Zhou Weiran
October 31, 2026
Share Article:

The 2026 World Laureates Forum opened on Saturday in Shanghai's Lin-gang Special Area, gathering 33 recipients of top international honors – including the Nobel Prize, the Turing Award, the Wolf Prize and the Fields Medal – alongside more than 200 academicians, young researchers and industry leaders from around the world.

World Laureates Forum Opens in Shanghai as Global Scientists Chart
Caption: Nicholas Dirks, President and CEO of the New York Academy of Sciences speaks at the opening ceremony of the 2026 World Laureates Forum.

At the opening ceremony, Nicholas Dirks, President and CEO of the New York Academy of Sciences, outlined that a new paradigm in science is not just about new tools or discoveries, but a new paradigm of collaboration. "The defining question for the next decade is not only what we will discover, but whether we can discover it together – and whether we can face global challenges as one scientific community."

The ceremony also hosted the presentation of the 2026 World Laureates Foundation Prize (WLF Prize) in Computer Science or Mathematics and in Life Science or Medicine. This year's honors went to five laureates, including Ingrid Daubechies, Professor of Mathematics at Duke University, whose wavelet-based work on image compression has profoundly shaped data analysis and scientific computing.

World Laureates Forum Opens in Shanghai as Global Scientists Chart
Caption: Six researchers received the newly introduced WLF Prize for Young Scientists.

Notably, six researchers were recognized under the newly introduced WLF Prize for Young Scientists. Ding Shiqian, adjunct research professor at the Beijing Academy of Quantum Information Sciences, was honored for pioneering experiments in precision fundamental physics, spanning continuous-wave vacuum-ultraviolet lasers, thorium-229 nuclear clocks and nuclear quantum precision measurement.

Across six sessions, the forum discusses topics such as future semiconductors, biomedicine, aerospace information, artificial intelligence, future energy and quantum science. At the Aerospace Forum, Sir Martin Sweeting, Chairman of the Surrey Space Centre at the University of Surrey and founder of Surrey Satellite Technology Ltd, said humanity stands at a critical moment on the road to 2075: space activities are accelerating, space has become part of every nation's critical infrastructure, and technological advances will drive fundamental changes in life and society on Earth and beyond.

World Laureates Forum Opens in Shanghai as Global Scientists Chart
Caption: The 2026 World Laureates Forum takes place in Shanghai's Lin-gang Special Area from October 30 to November 1.

Lingang, the forum's permanent home since 2018, offers more than a venue. As the Lin-gang Special Area of the China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone, the coastal district has seen its GDP soar to 136.6 billion yuan (about US$19 billion) in 2025. Home to more than 1,000 high-tech enterprises, it hosts growing clusters in smart vehicles, integrated circuits, and commercial space.

Chen Jining, Shanghai's Party chief, said the forum marks an opportunity to "further engage the global innovation network, participate in global science and technology governance, and focus on major issues vital to all humanity – climate change, energy and the environment, and life and health – so that science and technology advance for good."

The forum concludes on November 1, with organizers expecting its outcomes to help translate frontier science into benefits for humanity.


Editor: Yao Minji

#Shanghai#Beijing
Share Article:

In Case You Missed It...

Iluvatar CoreX's New GPU Matches Nvidia H200 in Inference Tests
FEATURED
[TECH]
Iluvatar CoreX's New GPU Matches Nvidia H200 in Inference Tests
@ Zhu ShenshenLineOct 30, 2026
Weekend Buzz: 31 October-1 November
[Daily Buzz]
Weekend Buzz: 31 October-1 November
A quick look at the market, economic and business news making headlines in China.
Daily Buzz: 30 October 2026
[Daily Buzz]
Daily Buzz: 30 October 2026
A quick look at the market, economic and business news making headlines in China.
Shanghai's AgiBot Claims Over 43 Percent Global Market Share, Outpaces Rivals in H1 Revenue
[Tech]
Shanghai's AgiBot Claims Over 43 Percent Global Market Share, Outpaces Rivals in H1 Revenue
Shanghai-based robotics business AgiBot shipped 9,700 units in the first half of 2026, capturing 43 percent of the global market and earning roughly US$294.1 million.

Popular Reads

China Stock Markets Tank in October as Earnings Disappoint, Tech Selloff Continues
1

China Stock Markets Tank in October as Earnings Disappoint, Tech Selloff Continues

Weekend Buzz: 31 October-1 November
2

Weekend Buzz: 31 October-1 November

China Looks Skyward to a Future of Satellite Internet, Data Center Technology
3

China Looks Skyward to a Future of Satellite Internet, Data Center Technology

Iluvatar CoreX's New GPU Matches Nvidia H200 in Inference Tests
4

Iluvatar CoreX's New GPU Matches Nvidia H200 in Inference Tests

AISHAISH