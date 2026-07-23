[SH Transit] Pudong Airport to Open Terminal 3 by 2028 With Smarter and Faster Travel

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Travelers passing through Shanghai Pudong International Airport can look forward to shorter walks, faster transfers and automated security once Terminal 3 opens by the end of 2028.

The terminal is the centerpiece of the airport's fourth-phase expansion, which broke ground in January 2022. It is at the south of the existing Terminal 1, Terminal 2 and satellite terminal.

The Pudong airport handled nearly 85 million passengers last year, already above its designed capacity of 80 million, Zhou Hao, president of the Shanghai Airport Authority, told a press briefing on Wednesday.

Once Terminal 3 opens, the airport's total capacity will rise to 130 million passengers a year, Zhou said.

The T3 alone is designed to handle 50 million passengers a year. It will split international and domestic flights into two separate buildings joined by a central transport hub, cutting the distance passengers walk between connecting flights.

"The new terminal will reduce the distance passengers walk between flights and improve the overall travel experience with swappable boarding gates, automated baggage handling and streamlined customs clearance," Zhou said.

Facial recognition and other smart technology will speed up security checks and immigration. The terminal is also being built to green building standards, cutting energy use by 30 percent and reducing carbon emissions by more than 40,000 tons a year.