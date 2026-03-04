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Shanghai Cherry Blossom Festival to Open on March 9

by Yang Jian
March 4, 2026
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Shanghai Cherry Blossom Festival to Open on March 9
Credit: Jiang Xiaowei / Shanghai Daily
Caption: More than 16,000 cherry trees are in their peak blooming stage at Gucun Park.

The 2026 Shanghai Cherry Blossom Festival will open at Gucun Park in north Baoshan District on March 9.

The event will feature more than 16,000 cherry trees across over one square kilometer of forest, equivalent to about 150 standard football pitches.

The festival is introducing night lighting mode this year. The park will move lights to different areas as trees bloom at different times. It allows visitors to enjoy the scenery at night.

From March 9 to 20, Gate 3 will stay open until 9:30pm for early-blooming trees. From March 21 to April 9, Gate 2 will extend its hours to 9:30pm for mid-season and late-season flowers.

The park has 120 types of cherry trees. Early varieties are already in full bloom, while many others are reaching their peak viewing period.

The festival will hold activities and supporting events. They include a 10-kilometer elite race for women and a robot carnival. A market will sell themed food and gifts.

Visitors can use a "Cherry Blossom Passport" for discounts. The passport offers deals at local shopping malls, hotels, and restaurants.

Daytime tickets cost 20 yuan. Night tickets cost 10 yuan. Seniors aged 65 and older can enter for free. Visitors can buy tickets through the "Gucun Park" (顾村公园) WeChat account or at the park gates.

Shanghai Cherry Blossom Festival to Open on March 9
Credit: Jiang Xiaowei / Shanghai Daily
Caption: A man with a child admires the spring scenery at Gucun Park.

If You Go

Date: March 9-April 9, 2026

Hours:

Daytime: 6am-6pm

Night: 6pm-9:30pm (Selected gates only)

Admission:

Daytime: 20 yuan (General); 16 yuan (Seniors 60-64); Free (Seniors 65+, military, disabled)

Night: 10 yuan (General); 8 yuan (Seniors 60-64); Free (Seniors 65+, military, disabled)

Site: Gucun Park 顾村公园

Address: 4788 Hutai Road, Baoshan District 宝山区沪太路4788号

Public Transport: Metro Line 7 or Line 15 (Gucun Park Station)

Shanghai Cherry Blossom Festival to Open on March 9
Credit: Jiang Xiaowei / Shanghai Daily
Caption: Visitors pose for photographs under a canopy of cherry blossoms.

Editor: Shi Jingyun

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