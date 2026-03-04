Shanghai Cherry Blossom Festival to Open on March 9

The 2026 Shanghai Cherry Blossom Festival will open at Gucun Park in north Baoshan District on March 9.

The event will feature more than 16,000 cherry trees across over one square kilometer of forest, equivalent to about 150 standard football pitches.

The festival is introducing night lighting mode this year. The park will move lights to different areas as trees bloom at different times. It allows visitors to enjoy the scenery at night.

From March 9 to 20, Gate 3 will stay open until 9:30pm for early-blooming trees. From March 21 to April 9, Gate 2 will extend its hours to 9:30pm for mid-season and late-season flowers.

The park has 120 types of cherry trees. Early varieties are already in full bloom, while many others are reaching their peak viewing period.

The festival will hold activities and supporting events. They include a 10-kilometer elite race for women and a robot carnival. A market will sell themed food and gifts.

Visitors can use a "Cherry Blossom Passport" for discounts. The passport offers deals at local shopping malls, hotels, and restaurants.

Daytime tickets cost 20 yuan. Night tickets cost 10 yuan. Seniors aged 65 and older can enter for free. Visitors can buy tickets through the "Gucun Park" (顾村公园) WeChat account or at the park gates.