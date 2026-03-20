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Shanghai Opens Creative Startup Competition to Attract Global Talent

by Yang Jian
March 20, 2026
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Shanghai Opens Creative Startup Competition to Attract Global Talent
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: Visitors take photos of "Creative Shanghai" winners in Shanghai last year.

Shanghai opened the fourth "Creative Shanghai" Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition to foreign participants on Friday.

International participants can enter through partner networks, organizers said. Some can bypass early screening and go directly to the semifinal stage.

"We have established a fast track for overseas projects," an organizing committee official said. "They can interact with domestic teams at a deeper stage."

Foreign individuals and teams can join through overseas partners, local incubators, or offline channels in Shanghai.

Organizers are inviting more international teams to join this year. They expect record participation from overseas after several foreign groups entered in previous years.

Recommended overseas projects can be submitted in groups and reviewed directly. Selected teams may skip the initial online application process.

Officials said the goal is to increase exchange between Chinese and international creative industries.

This year's competition also modifies the judging process for projects.

Organizers removed the division between early-stage startups and mature companies. All participants now compete on the same platform.

Shanghai Opens Creative Startup Competition to Attract Global Talent
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: Some winning projects from the previous "Creative Shanghai" Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition

Judges will focus on the value of ideas rather than company size or revenue.

"We look at the project itself, not just financial performance," the official said.

The judging panels include investors from venture capital firms, banks, and cultural funds. Organizers said they want to connect startups with funding during the competition.

The competition features 10 specialized industry tracks. A different district in Shanghai hosts each track, linking it to its local industry focus.

Organizers said this model helps projects access targeted policy support and business resources.

Key tracks include digital content and global communication, gaming and artificial intelligence, film and virtual production, music and new media, digital cultural exports, and performing arts.

For example, Yangpu District focuses on online content and international communication. Xuhui targets gaming and AI. Lingang Special Area in Pudong supports cultural projects expanding overseas.

Huangpu District hosts the performing arts track. The area around People's Square has one of the highest concentrations of theaters in China. Officials said they want to turn the district into a testing ground for new entertainment formats.

The competition highlights the use of technology in cultural industries.

Projects may include artificial intelligence tools, virtual reality performances, and immersive experiences.

Organizers are also seeking ideas that combine culture with tourism and retail. These include city walk routes linked to performances and creative products tied to shows.

Shanghai Opens Creative Startup Competition to Attract Global Talent
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: Some winning projects from the previous "Creative Shanghai" Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition

Hongkou promotes AI-generated music, spatial audio, and music therapy. District officials say they are seeking projects that can support mental health, reduce stress and improve learning through music.

Organizers will host matchmaking sessions to connect startups with investors, legal advisors and industry partners.

DoBe Group, a co-organizer, will provide office space and infrastructure. The company operates nearly 100 industrial parks in more than 20 cities worldwide, including Silicon Valley, Florence and Melbourne.

It pledged well over 17 million yuan (US$2.4 million) in rent subsidies for selected projects.

Since its launch in 2023, the competition has attracted more than 3,200 companies.

Organizers said the event supports Shanghai's goal of becoming a global cultural center.

They aim to combine culture with technology, tourism, and commerce to create new business models.

The Shanghai Academy of Cultural and Creative Industries will release a report based on competition data later this year. The report will analyze industry trends and guide future investment.

Registration is now open on the official website (www.sccipa.com.cn). The competition will run through preliminary rounds, semifinals, and finals, with the final event scheduled for the second half of 2026.

"We hope more global talent can join Shanghai," the official said. "This is a platform to share ideas and grow."

Shanghai Opens Creative Startup Competition to Attract Global Talent
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: Some winning projects from the previous "Creative Shanghai" Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition

Editor: Yang Meiping

#Pudong#Xuhui#Huangpu#Hongkou#Yangpu#Shanghai
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