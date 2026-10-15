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'Shanghai's Altay' Opens to Public, Revealing Vast Water Forest

by Xu Wei
October 15, 2026
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'Shanghai's Altay' Opens to Public, Revealing Vast Water Forest
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: One of the Sanlin Riverside Urban Forest's signature attractions is the largest cypress wetland of its kind in central Shanghai.

A vast, natural-looking urban forest is now open to the public in Shanghai, offering visitors an immersive escape into nature without leaving the city.

Located south of Qiantan, Pudong New Area, the Sanlin Riverside Urban Forest unveils a 64-hectare urban oasis that locals have affectionately dubbed "Shanghai's Altay," a reference to the scenic wilderness of Altay in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

One of the forest's signature attractions is the largest cypress wetland of its kind in central Shanghai. Located at the southernmost end of the site, the aquatic forest covers approximately 10.7 hectares and is home to more than 3,500 trees, including pond cypress, dawn redwood, hybrid cypress and other cypress varieties. Nearly one-third of the trees grow directly in the water.

Winding wooden boardwalks weave through the water and towering trees, allowing visitors to stroll above gently rippling water beneath a canopy of slender trunks and branches. Sunlight filters through the foliage, casting shifting patterns of light and shadow across the water's surface.

'Shanghai's Altay' Opens to Public, Revealing Vast Water Forest
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: The aquatic forest covers approximately 10.7 hectares and is home to more than 3,500 trees. Nearly one-third of the trees grow directly in the water.
'Shanghai's Altay' Opens to Public, Revealing Vast Water Forest
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: Winding wooden boardwalks weave through the water and towering trees.
'Shanghai's Altay' Opens to Public, Revealing Vast Water Forest
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: The forest offers opportunities for leisurely walks, nature photography and quiet retreats.

The landscape changes with the seasons. Fresh green foliage brightens the forest in spring, while dense canopies provide shade in summer. By late autumn, the cypress leaves gradually turn orange-red and brown, their reflections mirrored in the still water to create a layered, painterly landscape.

The wetland retains much of its natural character, with winding waterways and waterbirds frequently skimming across the surface. Visitors can pause among the trees to listen to birdsong, the rustling of leaves and the gentle sounds of flowing water.

Beyond the cypress wetland, the urban forest features a diverse mix of woodland, open lawns, ecological islands and bamboo groves, all creating a multifaceted natural landscape.

Chuntiao Garden was the first section of Sanlin Riverside Urban Forest to open. Built around a sunken area within an existing camphor woodland, it features a tranquil forest wetland. Across the Xiaohuangpu River from Chuntiao Garden lies a 6.3-hectare red-leaf woodland, designed to showcase a vibrant autumn landscape as the foliage changes color.

Farther north, across the Sanlintang River, visitors will find Fengqi Garden in the central part of the forest. Covering approximately 22.2 hectares, it is the largest of the forest's main sections. Its undulating terrain connects a variety of landscapes, including hills, plains, islands and wetlands.

'Shanghai's Altay' Opens to Public, Revealing Vast Water Forest
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: In addition to the cypress wetland, the forest features a multifaceted natural landscape.
'Shanghai's Altay' Opens to Public, Revealing Vast Water Forest
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: It has large open lawns.
'Shanghai's Altay' Opens to Public, Revealing Vast Water Forest
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: The landscape in the urban forest changes with the seasons.

At the northern end of the urban forest is Hancui Garden, spanning 17.6 hectares. It features what is described as the largest bamboo grove in Shanghai's urban districts, covering approximately 30,000 square meters.

The Sanlin Riverside Urban Forest covers about 64 hectares, equivalent to roughly 90 standard soccer fields. Green space accounts for approximately 52.7 hectares, or more than 80 percent of the total area.

Preliminary estimates suggest that the urban forest can offset around 360 metric tons of carbon dioxide annually. It is also expected to play an important role in water conservation, soil protection, climate regulation and biodiversity preservation.

The forest offers opportunities for leisurely walks, nature photography and quiet retreats. Those seeking solitude can find a peaceful spot beneath the trees to sit back and listen to the wind and birdsong.

The newly opened forest also offers bird lovers a perfect destination to enjoy scenic views and birdwatching without traveling far from the city center.

If you go

Address: Sanlin Town, Pudong New Area, Shanghai.

The forest stretches from the Middle Ring Road in the north to the Outer Ring Road in the south, with Yaolong Road to the west and Hanlin Road to the east. (For navigation, search "Sanlin Riverside Urban Forest.")

Admission: free

Opening Hours: Open 24 hours daily

Editor: Xu Qing

#Pudong#Pudong New Area#Qiantan#Shanghai
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