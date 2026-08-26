Shanghai's First Metro Line Crossing Yangtze River Enters Key Testing Phase

The first trains for Shanghai Metro Line 22, also known as the Chongming Line – the city's very first rail route to cross the Yangtze River – are undergoing on‑track testing and commissioning, Shanghai Daily has learned.

A total of 40 three-car fully automatic trains have been ordered for the line. Fourteen units have been delivered so far. Ten of them have wrapped up vehicle-level testing and been handed over for signalling integration, with all static communication and signalling tests now complete. Six trains are currently undergoing dynamic ATO (automatic train operation) trials, while full-line ATO dynamic testing is being carried out across the whole route simultaneously.

Built to GoA4 standards, the highest global grade for fully automatic, driverless Metro operation, the line can hit speeds of up to 120 kilometers per hour.

Our reporters hopped aboard one test train at Jinji Road Station on Wednesday morning. Running non‑stop northward across the Yangtze River, it reached Chenjia Town Station on Chongming Island in around 22 minutes. The two long stretches – from Pudong to Changxing Island, and Changxing Island to Chenjia Town – each took roughly seven minutes.

Since track‑laying finished, engineers from the Shentong Metro Construction Group have rolled out power, communication and signal systems in stages. Support systems, including power monitoring, tunnel pumping stations and full‑line trackside CCTV, are now active. Teams have also carried out multiple manual track inspections to check every piece of equipment, laying solid foundations for dynamic running trials, according to project manager Chu Senmao.

Full‑line testing has checked how wheels, rails and power‑contact hardware perform under fully automatic train movement. Power supply, current return, communication and signal systems all performed within design limits. This removes major roadblocks for large‑scale train trials on the line, Chu added.