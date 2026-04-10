West Bund Ramps Up 800 Events In Bid For Global Spotlight
Shanghai's West Bund waterfront will host more than 800 cultural, commercial, and sporting events this year as part of an initiative to build a global central activity zone.
Annual visitor numbers to the riverside reached 21 million in 2025, up from 3.7 million in 2021. The region currently manages 2 million square meters of office space with an occupancy rate of 84 percent.
"We created a cultural scene that blends art, fashion, and sports into an open and vibrant waterfront," said Chen Anda, deputy general manager of Shanghai West Bund Development Co.
The 11.4-kilometer shoreline along Huangpu River was once an industrial heartland of factories, warehouses, and docks.
A decade of urban renewal transformed the area into a cultural corridor, now widely known as Shanghai's "museum mile."
The event lineup fits into a new five-year district plan designed to attract international tourists and high-level professionals.
The waterfront is benchmarking its development against premier global districts such as New York's Brooklyn, London's South Bank, and Singapore's Marina Bay.
Over the next five years, the West Bund hopes to host 200,000 industry professionals.
Key events include the Jazz Spring music festival in May, the FISE World Series extreme sports competition in October, and the annual West Bund Art and Design fair.
To support the influx of visitors, the area will open Phase II of the West Bund Central commercial complex later this month.
The new lifestyle block will integrate retail and public spaces, introduce the first Asia-Pacific Läderach chocolate store, an Issey Miyake flagship, and a Leica camera store.
Technology infrastructure remains the primary focus for the waterfront development.
A major pillar is the Shanghai Foundation Model Innovation Center, recognized as the world's largest artificial intelligence incubator.
The 50,000-square-meter facility houses more than 200 startups. These companies have seen their total valuation increase by over 20 billion yuan (US$2.76 billion), with more than 56 percent of the firms receiving investment support.
Editor: Yang Meiping