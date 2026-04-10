West Bund Ramps Up 800 Events In Bid For Global Spotlight

Shanghai's West Bund waterfront will host more than 800 cultural, commercial, and sporting events this year as part of an initiative to build a global central activity zone.

Annual visitor numbers to the riverside reached 21 million in 2025, up from 3.7 million in 2021. The region currently manages 2 million square meters of office space with an occupancy rate of 84 percent.

"We created a cultural scene that blends art, fashion, and sports into an open and vibrant waterfront," said Chen Anda, deputy general manager of Shanghai West Bund Development Co.

The 11.4-kilometer shoreline along Huangpu River was once an industrial heartland of factories, warehouses, and docks.

A decade of urban renewal transformed the area into a cultural corridor, now widely known as Shanghai's "museum mile."

The event lineup fits into a new five-year district plan designed to attract international tourists and high-level professionals.

The waterfront is benchmarking its development against premier global districts such as New York's Brooklyn, London's South Bank, and Singapore's Marina Bay.