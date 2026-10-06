Yuyuan Brings Shanghai Heritage Crafts To Washington

Credit: Ti Gong

Visitors picked up horse-shaped lanterns and posed for photos on Washington's National Mall on October 3 as Shanghai's Yuyuan area brought its heritage crafts to the US capital. The "Grand Yuyuan Intangible Cultural Heritage" display featured products from the Yuyuan Lantern Festival and Shanghai brands including Mid-lake Pavilion Teahouse, Liyunge Fans and the Shanghai Chopsticks Store. The exhibition formed part of a Shanghai cultural exchange and tourism promotion program.

Credit: Ti Gong

The popular horse-shaped lanterns drew on the Yuyuan Lantern Festival, a tradition on China's national intangible cultural heritage list. Many visitors lifted the lanterns to examine them and take pictures. The Mid-lake Pavilion Teahouse presented a porcelain tea set with designs based on the historic teahouse's architecture near the iconic Zigzag Bridge. The exhibits introduced overseas visitors to craft traditions and brands found in Shanghai's Yuyuan area. The Washington display follows other overseas appearances by Yuyuan's festivals and businesses. The company has taken its lantern festival to Paris and Bangkok, while the Mid-lake Pavilion has demonstrated traditional tea service in Hamburg. Songhelou has opened in London, and Nanxiang Steamed Buns Restaurant has expanded to Bangkok, according to the company.

Credit: Ti Gong

Hu Junjie, Yuyuan Inc.'s vice president and spokesperson, said the company planned to bring more Chinese heritage projects overseas and host international heritage exchanges in Shanghai. Yuyuan's ties with American visitors stretch back to 1971, when members of the US table tennis delegation visited during the exchanges known as "pingpong diplomacy." A Maryland youth pickleball delegation visited in April 2025, followed by the American One Voice choir in July 2026.