[Quick News]
Shanghai

Yuyuan Brings Shanghai Heritage Crafts To Washington

by Yang Jian
October 6, 2026
Share Article:
Yuyuan Brings Shanghai Heritage Crafts To Washington
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: Visitors examine folding fans, boxed chopsticks, and other items from Shanghai's Yuyuan area at an exhibition in Washington on October 3.

Visitors picked up horse-shaped lanterns and posed for photos on Washington's National Mall on October 3 as Shanghai's Yuyuan area brought its heritage crafts to the US capital.

The "Grand Yuyuan Intangible Cultural Heritage" display featured products from the Yuyuan Lantern Festival and Shanghai brands including Mid-lake Pavilion Teahouse, Liyunge Fans and the Shanghai Chopsticks Store.

The exhibition formed part of a Shanghai cultural exchange and tourism promotion program.

Yuyuan Brings Shanghai Heritage Crafts To Washington
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: Visitors pose for a selfie at the Yuyuan booth on the National Mall in Washington on October 3.

The popular horse-shaped lanterns drew on the Yuyuan Lantern Festival, a tradition on China's national intangible cultural heritage list. Many visitors lifted the lanterns to examine them and take pictures.

The Mid-lake Pavilion Teahouse presented a porcelain tea set with designs based on the historic teahouse's architecture near the iconic Zigzag Bridge. The exhibits introduced overseas visitors to craft traditions and brands found in Shanghai's Yuyuan area.

The Washington display follows other overseas appearances by Yuyuan's festivals and businesses. The company has taken its lantern festival to Paris and Bangkok, while the Mid-lake Pavilion has demonstrated traditional tea service in Hamburg. Songhelou has opened in London, and Nanxiang Steamed Buns Restaurant has expanded to Bangkok, according to the company.

Yuyuan Brings Shanghai Heritage Crafts To Washington
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: Visitors hold folding fans promoting Shanghai's Yuyuan area at a cultural exhibition in Washington.

Hu Junjie, Yuyuan Inc.'s vice president and spokesperson, said the company planned to bring more Chinese heritage projects overseas and host international heritage exchanges in Shanghai.

Yuyuan's ties with American visitors stretch back to 1971, when members of the US table tennis delegation visited during the exchanges known as "pingpong diplomacy."

A Maryland youth pickleball delegation visited in April 2025, followed by the American One Voice choir in July 2026.

Yuyuan Brings Shanghai Heritage Crafts To Washington
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: Visitors take photos of a display of horse-themed lanterns at the Grand Yuyuan booth in Washington.

Editor: Xu Qing

#Shanghai
Share Article:

In Case You Missed It...

[ChinaMaxxing] The Weather We're Having Now Is Called Hanlu
FEATURED
[ChinaMaxxing] The Weather We're Having Now Is Called Hanlu
@ ShineLineOct 6, 2026
[Cultural Mosaic] Theater as a Bridge: Cross-Cultural Co-Creation is About Building Equal Dialogue
[General]
[Cultural Mosaic] Theater as a Bridge: Cross-Cultural Co-Creation is About Building Equal Dialogue
One China-Britain co-production in the Yangtze River Delta City Drama Season has drawn much attention, triggering a salon titled "Theater as a Bridge".
Daily Buzz: 6 October 2026
[Daily Buzz]
Daily Buzz: 6 October 2026
A quick look at the market, business, and economic news making headlines in China.
Shanghai Invites the World to 'Leap Into Shanghai' 30 Days Ahead of CIIE
Shanghai Invites the World to 'Leap Into Shanghai' 30 Days Ahead of CIIE
Shanghai Invites the World to 'Leap Into Shanghai' 30 Days Ahead of CIIE

Popular Reads

Yuyuan Brings Shanghai Heritage Crafts To Washington
1

Yuyuan Brings Shanghai Heritage Crafts To Washington

Shanghai Invites the World to 'Leap Into Shanghai' 30 Days Ahead of CIIE
2

Shanghai Invites the World to 'Leap Into Shanghai' 30 Days Ahead of CIIE

Shanghai Butterfly Football Cup to Return Oct 25, Supporting Nine Charities
3

Shanghai Butterfly Football Cup to Return Oct 25, Supporting Nine Charities

The Whole World Knows China Is on Holiday, From Sydney to the Dolomites
4

The Whole World Knows China Is on Holiday, From Sydney to the Dolomites