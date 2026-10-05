Shanghai Invites the World to 'Leap Into Shanghai' 30 Days Ahead of CIIE

With 30 days to go before the ninth China International Import Expo opens, Shanghai has released a new city image film, "Leap Into Shanghai," pitching the city as a place of shared opportunity for the world.

The 3-minute-30-second film was unveiled on Monday. The expo is scheduled to run from November 5 to 10 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai).

The film follows a simple idea of moving upward. Its camera lingers on eyes turned skyward and strides taken forward, on new discoveries in laboratories and on new encounters at international events, tracing the growth of a city alongside the people living in it.

The upward momentum, the film suggests, is found not only in Shanghai's rising skyline but also in the steps of each individual.

Produced by the Information Office of Shanghai Municipal Government and made by Shanghai Media Group, the film is being shown on major media platforms starting from Monday.