[City News]

Royal College of Art center launched in Shanghai

by shanghaigov
March 16, 2026
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In partnership with the Royal College of Art in the United Kingdom, Donghua University in Shanghai launched its RCA Shanghai Centre on March 13, marking the first strategic cooperation platform in China to promote international collaboration on design education.

The center is a significant milestone in the evolution of the partnership between the two institutions, as well as serving as a key platform for deepening educational openness.

By leveraging world-class educational resources and innovation to cultivate world-class talent, the center will inject new momentum into Shanghai's efforts to build a world-class "City of Design" and a fashion capital, said Xiang Yanxun, president of Donghua University, at the launching ceremony.

Christoph Lindner, who is president and vice-chancellor of the Royal College of Art, said Shanghai holds great promise as a major hub for creative education, innovation, design, architecture and cutting-edge industries.

Building on a shared vision for development, the two institutions are aiming to jointly address environmental challenges, and navigate the developments of the AI era with creative thinking, Lindner added.

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