[See & Be Seen] The International Day Fest at WISS

Right now, things in the world seem dismal. Rampant and expanding conflict that most people wish would just stop. It's draining, particularly if you work in media. But this last weekend provided an unexpected respite from the tumult.



We were invited to the International Day at Western International School of Shanghai (WISS). I'd worked within the international school industry for a time. I know what to expect. A flag parade, booths slinging ethnic treats. And yes, all of that was there. But something else was too.



WISS has a reputation for being a very internationally diverse school in Shanghai. There is no hard data for this, but it's a perception that I can speak to, having worked inside the industry. And with that, well, you pick things up. One of them is this: kids raised inside international education systems are different in a specific and measurable way. They have a higher tolerance for ambiguity. They eat things they can't name. They don't default to us-versus-them because they grew up inside the them. That sensibility bleeds outward into the families, and then into events like this one.



What I saw that day was an unfettered, unburdened community. It begged the question over and over again in my mind, "Why can't we all just get along... like this?"



Credit: Brandon McGhee

Shanghai has been driving itself toward "international city" status for decades now. 2010 was the clearest expression of that, the World Expo, where nearly 200 countries exhibited under one roof. It was a kind of Disneyland for adults (at least in my mind): every culture, cuisine, and tradition, condensed into a stretch of the Huangpu riverbank. What I'll say is this: for one afternoon, the world felt like it was at peace. People eating, drinking, enjoying the very essence of difference and diversity, even celebrating it! That feeling it produced, that everyone is welcome and everyone is interesting, doesn't come around often. But it does come around. Usually, at something like this. For one afternoon, the world felt like it had agreed on something. The photos below are worth thousands of words. Have a look.

Credit: Brandon McGhee

Credit: Brandon McGhee

Credit: Brandon McGhee

Credit: Brandon McGhee

Credit: Brandon McGhee

Credit: Brandon McGhee

Credit: Brandon McGhee

Credit: Brandon McGhee

Credit: Brandon McGhee

Credit: Brandon McGhee

Credit: Brandon McGhee

Credit: Brandon McGhee

Credit: Brandon McGhee

Credit: Brandon McGhee

Credit: Brandon McGhee

Credit: Brandon McGhee

Credit: Brandon McGhee

Credit: Brandon McGhee

Credit: Brandon McGhee

Credit: Brandon McGhee

Credit: Brandon McGhee

Credit: Brandon McGhee

Credit: Brandon McGhee

Credit: Brandon McGhee

Credit: Brandon McGhee

Credit: Brandon McGhee

Credit: Brandon McGhee

Credit: Brandon McGhee

Credit: Brandon McGhee

Credit: Brandon McGhee

Credit: Brandon McGhee

Credit: Brandon McGhee

Credit: Brandon McGhee

Credit: Brandon McGhee

Credit: Brandon McGhee

Credit: Brandon McGhee

Credit: Brandon McGhee

Credit: Brandon McGhee

Credit: Brandon McGhee

Credit: Brandon McGhee

Credit: Brandon McGhee

Credit: Brandon McGhee

Credit: Brandon McGhee

Credit: Brandon McGhee

Credit: Brandon McGhee

Credit: Brandon McGhee

Credit: Brandon McGhee

Credit: Brandon McGhee

Credit: Brandon McGhee

Credit: Brandon McGhee

Canada was represented heartily by The Cannery that had their own special menu. This is the "Japadog." It was good!

Credit: Brandon McGhee

Credit: Brandon McGhee

Credit: Brandon McGhee

Credit: Brandon McGhee

Credit: Brandon McGhee

Yes, they had Gouda cheese from the Netherlands. Delish!

Credit: Brandon McGhee

Credit: Brandon McGhee

Credit: Brandon McGhee

Credit: Brandon McGhee

Credit: Brandon McGhee

Credit: Brandon McGhee

Credit: Brandon McGhee

The Poland booth. All of her baked goods were naughty, but the salted caramel tarts in particular.... "chef's kiss."

Credit: Brandon McGhee

Credit: Brandon McGhee