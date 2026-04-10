[City News]

Shanghai Airports Record Rise in Business Jet Flights

by shanghaigov
April 10, 2026
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Shanghai Airlines.jpeg

​A general view shows the Shanghai Airlines plane staying at the Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport in Shanghai, on March 18, 2026. [Photo/VCG]

Shanghai's two airports recorded 522 business jet takeoffs and landings in March, representing a year-on-year increase of 20 percent and setting a new record for a single month in flight volume, according to Shanghai Airport (Group) Co.

The growth is more striking in international business jet flights, which grew 29 percent year-on-year to 273 trips, accounting for more than half of the total handled by Shanghai Pudong International Airport and Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport during the same period. The figure topped all Chinese mainland cities in terms of growth rate.

Shanghai Airport Group attributed the strong volume and growth to the city's continuous efforts in the integrated development of culture, commerce, tourism, sports and exhibitions, which led to the high frequency of business jet arrivals in Shanghai during major events, including the F1 Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai Fashion Week, as well as major concerts held in the city.

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