[City News]

Shanghai International Flower Show Boosts Consumption

by shanghaigov
April 29, 2026
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​Tourists take photos of a flower-covered squirrel displayed during the Shanghai International Flower Show in Jing'an district. [Photo by Li Maojun/Shanghai Observer]

The 2026 Shanghai International Flower Show has attracted 4.29 million visits from residents and tourists in its first five days, with its growing popularity driving significant spending across the city.

On opening day, revenue in the New Bund commercial district surged by more than 127 percent year-on-year, while Shanghai Suhewan Mixc World saw a 231 percent increase. A total of 23 merchants reported their highest sales since opening.

Merchants have capitalized on the opportunities presented by this year's event, investing heavily in promotions and adjusting operations to meet demand. Their efforts have paid off, with notable increases in foot traffic and sales.

To engage residents and tourists of all ages, event venues have been set up throughout the city. The integration of flowers into urban spaces is also seen as a test of Shanghai's urban governance and industrial capacity.

Amid the high visitor volumes, venues have implemented a range of safety and management measures, including volunteers, digital monitoring platforms, and additional security staff, to maintain order and better serve the public.

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