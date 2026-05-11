[City News]

Shanghai Invites Public to Name Giant 'Floral Puppy'

by shanghaigov
May 11, 2026
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​Visitors pose with the 5.2-meter-tall West Highland White Terrier plant sculpture. [Photo/Shanghai Morning Post]

The 5.2-meter-tall plant sculpture of a West Highland White Terrier, located in the green space at Suhewan MixC World in Jing'an district, is now open for public name suggestions.

Crafted with needle grass for its fur, blue fescue for its paws, and succulents for its mouth and tail, the sculpture has quickly become a popular photo spot, with the Lujiazui skyline providing a striking backdrop.

To participate:

Deadline: Tentative submissions must be received by May 17.

How to submit: Send the proposed name, a brief explanation, and your name and phone number to jifs2026@163.com.

Selection: Public voting and expert review are expected to take place from May 18 to 19, with the official name expected to be announced on May 20. Creators of selected names will receive limited-edition gifts from the flower exhibition.

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