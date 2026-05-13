Shanghai Landscaping Authority Issues Measures on Storefronts, Ads, Markets

The Shanghai Landscaping and City Appearance Administrative Bureau has released 15 measures across five areas to strengthen services for enterprises and residents.

The plan aims to create a market-oriented, law-based, and international business environment, focusing on enterprise needs and a problem-oriented approach.

​A view of the North Bund riverside green space in Shanghai. [Photo/IC]

Key measures include:

I. Strengthening resource support and improving approval efficiency

1. Improving integrated services for construction waste disposal

Shanghai will enhance municipal- and district-level disposal capacity for earthwork and construction waste, strengthen coordinated management, and implement classified support mechanisms.

An integrated "one-stop" service for construction waste treatment in development projects will also be launched, reducing processing time and administrative procedures by 50 percent.

2. Enhancing support for forestry, greenery, and wetland resources

For major municipal projects involving forest land use, Shanghai will explore conditional acceptance mechanisms allowing applications with incomplete materials under specified conditions.

The city will compile practical case studies on forest land use management for construction projects, aiming to improve service efficiency by more than 10 percent.

Research will also be conducted on rules for calculating supporting green space areas in residential quality improvement projects.

3. Simplifying review and acceptance procedures for afforestation projects

For afforestation projects with a total investment below 4 million yuan ($588,006) or covering less than five mu (0.33 hectares) per plot, preliminary review procedures will be streamlined into two steps: project approval and work design approval.

Project acceptance procedures will also be simplified into self-inspection by the project developer and joint acceptance organized by district landscaping authorities, with procedural steps reduced by 30 percent.

II. Advancing sector-specific administrative reform

4. Further improving the "One License for One Industry" initiative

Newly opened motor vehicle washing stations will be covered by an instant notification mechanism upon opening.

For registered facilities, the system will automatically identify upcoming expiry dates and send renewal filing reminders one month in advance, allowing them to access the service without applying.

5. Improving licensing services for wildlife and plant management

Applications for labeling imported terrestrial wildlife products for subsequent use will be processed immediately upon submission.

Applications for the sale and purchase of wild plants under national Class II protection will be handled through smart, streamlined processing, cutting the information applicants need to fill in by more than 40 percent.

6. Optimizing approval procedures for temporary outdoor advertising facilities and outdoor signboards

Approvals for temporary outdoor advertising facilities supporting commercial, tourism, cultural, sports, and exhibition events will be completed within three working days.

Shanghai will also pilot a notification-and-commitment system for installations on merchants' property, enabling eligible applicants to have their applications processed immediately upon submission.

III. Expanding smart governance to empower digital administrative services

7. Developing smart government service scenarios

The city's dedicated greenery and city appearance service platform will be upgraded to unify public services and further enhance smart administrative services.

The city will also improve the overall handling quality and efficiency of enterprise-related appeals through the "12345" government service hotline.

8. Strengthening the application of credit information

Credit information will be applied to five notification-and-commitment approval items, including approval for commercial services involving the sweeping, collection, and transportation of domestic waste, enabling immediate processing upon submission.

Shanghai will also formulate measures on credit management for earthwork transportation entities and vehicles.

9. Standardizing and optimizing enterprise-related inspections

The city will improve coordination mechanisms for five cross-departmental comprehensive supervision items, including construction waste disposal, linear projects occupying forests and green spaces, waste oil collection and transportation, unauthorized postings, and the vehicle washing industry. The inspection code system will be implemented citywide.

Lists of targets for non-intrusive supervision and items under the no-disturbance mechanism will be dynamically adjusted to realize targeted and precise regulation.

IV. Stimulating neighborhood business vitality

10. Integrating "one-stop" greenery services for store opening

Four landscaping and city appearance-related services — outdoor signboard filing, domestic waste collection and transportation, renovation waste disposal, and storefront responsibility management — will be integrated into a unified "store opening" service package, improving handling efficiency for related matters by more than 30 percent.

11. Promoting vibrant street development

Shanghai will formulate guidelines for outdoor display areas and develop 20 specialty market zones across the central urban area and the five new towns.

A replicable "one market, one plan" model will be adopted to promote consumption upgrading and enhance urban vitality.

12. Improving policies for domestic waste treatment fees for businesses and organizations

The city will formulate implementation guidelines for the administration of domestic waste treatment fees for businesses and organizations, making fee collection more convenient for commercial complexes, industrial parks, and other centralized business premises.

Online services for declaration, contracting, payment, and public disclosure of waste treatment fees for businesses and organizations are expected to achieve 100 percent coverage.

V. Strengthening collaboration to foster a business-friendly environment

13. Improving full-cycle services for enterprise support policies

Shanghai will strengthen policy interpretation and continue organizing policy briefing activities led by government officials.

The city will further enhance integrated online and offline services to ensure enterprise support policies are delivered more effectively, with particular emphasis on afforestation subsidies.

14. Improving mechanisms to collect and address demands from enterprises and grassroots-level stakeholders

Authorities will continue improving mechanisms for collecting and responding to feedback from businesses, residents, and different sectors of society.

15. Encouraging broader participation in business environment improvement

District landscaping and city appearance authorities will be encouraged to develop distinctive case studies based on local conditions, while industry associations and other social organizations will be invited to participate in policy formulation, interpretation, evaluation, and feedback collection.

Note: The English text is for reference only. In case of any discrepancies, the Chinese version shall prevail.