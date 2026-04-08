Shanghai rolls out measures to support gaming and esports industry

​Players compete at the 2025 Shanghai Esports Masters. [Photo/Shanghai Observer]

Shanghai has introduced a new package of measures to accelerate the development of its gaming and esports industry, as part of efforts to build a globally competitive esports hub.

The measures focus on industrial clustering, global expansion, and technology innovation.

Industrial clusters

Shanghai will strengthen gaming and esports clusters in Xuhui, Yangpu, and Jing'an districts.

These clusters will be encouraged to introduce supportive policies to attract leading overseas gaming and esports companies, as well as international industry organizations, to establish operations in Shanghai.

Targeted support measures will also be developed for newly established gaming companies, including one-stop services for startups.

Dedicated service windows will be set up within these clusters to facilitate companies' global expansion.

Events and international cooperation

Shanghai will enhance cooperation with international gaming and esports organizations, industry associations, and global service institutions, and support the development of long-term partnership mechanisms with overseas stakeholders.

Leveraging its strong base of multinational gaming companies, Shanghai will deepen cross-border collaboration across the gaming value chain, including content development, publishing, distribution, and esports operations.

Shanghai will support high-level industry forums, award programs, and international events, including major industry events such as ChinaJoy and the China International Game Developers Conference, international esports tournaments such as The International (Dota 2), and flagship local brands like the Shanghai Esports Masters.

Innovation and talent

The measures encourage the application of advanced technologies such as AI, big data and cloud computing in game development.

Support will be provided for core development tools such as game engines and 3D software, alongside stronger IP protection and stricter enforcement against piracy and data breaches.

Collaboration with hardware manufacturers, including domestic GPU developers, will be prompted, along with the application of blockchain technology in copyright registration, protection, trading and settlement.

The city will also support the development of high-quality original games with proprietary IP, especially those incorporating elements of traditional Chinese culture and Shanghai's local identity.

Shanghai will support universities in developing gaming and esports-related programs and provide more than 1,000 internship opportunities annually.

It will also attract high-caliber talent from both China and overseas, establish a Shanghai esports talent pool, and provide support services for outstanding professionals, including residency and settlement facilitation.

Cross-sector applications

The measures promote the application of gaming technologies across sectors such as healthcare, education, tourism and manufacturing.

Economic performance

Shanghai's online gaming sector generated 170.7 billion yuan ($25 billion) in revenue in 2025, a 9.57 percent increase year-on-year. Overseas sales reached 30.3 billion yuan.