Shanghai Taps 109.3b Yuan Sports Boom with New Festival

​The launch ceremony of the 2026 Shanghai Sports Consumption Festival is held at Bailian Outlets Plaza in Qingpu district, Shanghai, on April 28. [Photo/Shanghai Observer]

Shanghai launched the 2026 Shanghai Sports Consumption Festival on April 28 in Qingpu district, aiming to boost the city's sports economy through integrated activities running from May to November.

The upgraded festival follows a "1+2+4+X" framework: one expanded sports-linked resource pool, two core events, four themed seasons, and multiple cross-sector promotional activities. The resource pool brings together major sports events, professional clubs, public venues, commercial areas, consumer brands, internet platforms, and other cross-sector resources.

Key events include the launch ceremony and the 2026 Shanghai Sports Show, which will feature themed zones for yoga and Pilates, technology-based sports, and trendy sports events and activities.

Throughout the year, four themed seasons will focus on sports equipment consumption, fitness services, sports-themed dining, and the integration of sports events with culture and tourism.

The initiative encourages collaboration between major sports events and various entities to boost consumption.

Shanghai's per capita sports-related consumption reached 4,397 yuan ($644.97) in 2025, and the city's total sports consumption exceeded 109.3 billion yuan.

Service-related consumption accounted for 57 percent of the city's total sports consumption, exceeding 50 percent for the first time. Female consumers, families with children, and young consumers showed robust purchasing power, and outdoor sports experienced considerable growth.

Bailian Inc released 50 million yuan worth of themed consumption coupons and announced activities marking the 20th anniversary of Bailian Outlets, with over 150 brands offering nearly 10,000 exclusive products and limited-time promotions.

The Shanghai Sports Industry Association launched a "healthy dining route" linking light-meal restaurants with sports venues, while the Shanghai Fitness Bodybuilding Association launched fitness-themed promotional activities with tailored discount packages for teenagers, women, and seniors.

China Eastern Airlines has committed resources worth at least 100 million yuan and joined the "Shanghai Sports" linked resource pool. The airline announced partnerships with the 2026 Shanghai Marathon and the Shanghai stage of the 2026 FIM Motocross World Championship.