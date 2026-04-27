Shanghai Tea Salon in London Brews Cultural Ties

​The poster for the "Amazing Shanghai – City Tea Salon" reception.

Cultural and people-to-people exchanges foster greater understanding and mutual learning between countries, said guests at the "Amazing Shanghai – City Tea Salon" reception, held at the British Library to promote Shanghai and Chinese culture, on April 24.

Hosted by Shanghai United Media Group, the event drew around 100 guests from across the United Kingdom, with performances and a photo exhibition.

This display features 50 works by international photographers capturing diverse perspectives of the East China metropolis, from traditional architecture blending with Western styles and industrial heritage transformed into creative spaces, to major sporting events and the vibrant daily life of its residents.

Ma Xiaohong, head of Shanghai United Media Group, said tea is part of daily life in both cities and serves as a medium for dialogue. She recalled British Prime Minister Keir Starmer enjoying afternoon tea at Shanghai's Yuyuan Garden earlier this year.

"As the world continues to change at an unprecedented pace, cities remain the most dynamic units for mutual learning among civilizations," Ma said. "Both Shanghai and London have thrived through openness and been enriched by exchanges. We hope tonight's tea salon fosters greater mutual understanding, cooperation and friendship."

​​Guests chat and exchange ideas at the "Amazing Shanghai – City Tea Salon".

Another speaker, Edward Stanley, 19th Earl of Derby, delivered a speech echoing Ma's remarks and noting that China-UK relations are shaped not only by official dialogue but also by extensive cultural exchanges.

"It's often through these gentle, more personal encounters that we develop deeper understanding and connections," he said. "In that regard, great international cities like London and Shanghai have a particularly important role to play."

Stanley said he has supported many exchanges between China and the UK over the years and has visited Shanghai multiple times, most recently to promote educational cooperation, adding that he intends to continue such engagement.

"Through the combination of image, music and shared experience, we are reminded that cities may be distant geographically, yet close in spirit, with shared cultural vitality and lifestyles," he said.

​Guests watch a tea ceremony performance at the "Amazing Shanghai – City Tea Salon". [Photo/Xinhua]

The reception was attended by a range of British cultural figures, including directors of major museums and presidents of arts societies and galleries, as well as professors from the universities of Oxford and Cambridge.

Zhang Zhixin, minister at the Chinese Embassy in the UK, said China has introduced a unilateral visa-free policy for holders of ordinary UK passports and welcomed more visitors to China.

Peter Layton, glass artist and founder of the London Glassblowing studio, said he was impressed by the performance on the guqin, an ancient Chinese plucked instrument, and said visiting Shanghai has been a dream for him. "Maybe I will visit Shanghai with my artworks," he added.

Jennifer Wood, director of the UK Tea Academy, said the photo exhibition and "enchanting" performance of Kunqu Opera inspired her to visit Shanghai and the region and explore collaboration in tea culture exchanges.

Charles Williams, president of the Royal Watercolour Society, said he spoke with the director of the Shanghai Art Collection Museum and plans to follow up on potential cooperation.

"It would be fascinating to introduce some of our watercolor collections in Shanghai," he said.