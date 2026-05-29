Shanghai to Build China's First Giant Spherical Immersive Venue

Rendering of the West Bund Star Dome. [Photo/Information office of the Xuhui district government]

An agreement on the West Bund Star Dome project, a new giant spherical immersive entertainment venue with a total investment of 1.2 billion yuan ($177.94 million), was signed at the fifth Shanghai Tourism Investment Promotion Conference in Shanghai.

The dome is expected to become China's first and the world's fourth venue of its kind.

Located in the core area of the Xuhui waterfront along the Huangpu River, the venue will be located south of the West Bund Dome Art Center and adjacent to the Gate M West Bund Dream Center commercial complex, positioning it as a new cultural and tourism landmark in Shanghai.

​Rendering of the West Bund Star Dome. [Photo/Information office of the Xuhui district government]

Designed around a giant spherical structure, the venue will feature an intelligent LED facade with flowing blue and purple lighting effects that mirror the lights of Lujiazui's buildings across the river.

Inside, the venue will offer immersive experiences, with a 360-degree panoramic screen system and a circular audience layout surrounding the center of the sphere. The space will accommodate about 3,000 spectators and provide fully enveloping experiences.

The venue will focus on immersive performances, digital art exhibitions, international brand launches, fashion shows, and technology-driven light displays. It will also integrate water-based leisure activities and nighttime river-view tours to create a round-the-clock cultural and entertainment destination.

​Rendering of the West Bund Star Dome. [Photo/Information office of the Xuhui district government]

Unlike some overseas spherical venues known for their intensely high-tech style, the West Bund Star Dome was designed by a Shanghai-based team with an emphasis on ecological integration, combining digital technology with waterfront ecology and urban culture.

In the future, the venue is expected to connect cultural and tourism resources across the Xuhui waterfront, the Expo area, and Qiantan, linking landmarks including West Bund Theatre, Tank Shanghai, and the West Bund walking route to help form a world-class waterfront cultural cluster along the Huangpu River.

​Rendering of the West Bund Star Dome. [Photo/Information office of the Xuhui district government]

According to the plan, construction is scheduled to begin in the second half of 2026, with completion and opening expected by the end of 2027.