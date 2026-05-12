[City News]

Shanghai to Extend Waterfront Access along Huangpu River, Suzhou Creek

by shanghaigov
May 12, 2026
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​A rendering of the Mudugang section along Suzhou Creek. [Photo/Jiefang Daily]

Shanghai's "one river, one creek" waterfront areas along the Huangpu River and Suzhou Creek hosted more than 800 large-scale themed events in 2025, attracting over 170 million visits and becoming one of the city's most popular sightseeing routes.

Wang Zhen, director of the Shanghai Municipal Commission of Housing and Urban-Rural Development, said on May 9 that the city will further upgrade the waterfront areas during the 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-30).

The plan includes opening up and connecting an additional 50 kilometers of waterfront along major rivers and tributaries, with sections along Suzhou Creek, including the Mudugang area, set for further improvements.

Shanghai will also attract more major events to the waterfront areas. This year, international competitions such as the Shanghai Sailing Open and the Head of Shanghai River Regatta will take place, while ongoing activities, including the Shanghai International Flower Show and waterfront music festivals, will continue to expand their influence.

In the cultural and tourism sector, a new cruise route along the Huangpu River will link docks at East Jinling Road, Qinhuangdao Road, and the Oriental Pearl Tourism Wharf, alongside upgrades to existing terminal facilities.

Suzhou Creek will also introduce new sightseeing boat docks to enhance waterfront travel experiences.

During the 15th Five-Year Plan period, Shanghai plans to develop more than 10 key cultural and tourism waterfront zones, including water activity centers in Xuhui and Baoshan districts.

The city will launch dedicated online service platforms and mini programs, enabling residents to check and reserve nearby facilities, view opening hours and service details, and access information on upcoming cultural and public-interest events.

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