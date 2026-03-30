Shanghai unveils development blueprint for suburban 'new cities'

​Lingang Special Area. [Photo/IC]

Shanghai unveiled an action plan on March 26 to boost quality-driven development of its five suburban "new cities" — Jiading, Qingpu, Songjiang, Fengxian, and Nanhui.

The five suburban "new cities" will focus on developing customized industries, improving the innovation and entrepreneurship environment, and improving public services.

Last year, the total industrial output of six key sectors in the five "new cities" exceeded 100 billion yuan ($14.47 billion), with all sectors achieving positive growth.

Jiading’s medical and high-end equipment industry, Qingpu’s Beidou Navigation Satellite System and low-altitude economy, and Nanhui’s large aircraft industrial chain all posted double-digit growth.

According to Chen Shiyan, deputy director of the Shanghai Municipal Development and Reform Commission, Shanghai will further consolidate the role of the five "new cities" as a primary engine of advanced manufacturing and support the large-scale development of strategic sectors.

To foster innovation, the "new cities" plan to leverage universities and industrial parks to build collaborative innovation spaces, while enhancing supporting services such as youth stations and apartments to provide stronger backing for young entrepreneurs and innovators.

Public services are also set to improve. Nine new primary and middle schools and kindergartens will open across the five "new cities" this year, while construction of the new campuses of East China Normal University and Tongji University continues to accelerate.

Healthcare capacity is being upgraded in tandem. New hospital projects, including the Qingpu Branch of Zhongshan Hospital Affiliated to Fudan University and Phase II of the Songjiang Branch of Shanghai General Hospital, are scheduled for completion and operation.

By the end of 2026, the green rings surrounding the five "new cities" are expected to be largely connected, further enhancing the overall urban environment.