[City News]

Shanghai Welcomes More Pets as Intl Travel Increases

by shanghaigov
April 17, 2026
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​Customs officers process quarantine procedures for inbound pets at Shanghai Pudong International Airport. [Photo/Shanghai Observer]

Shanghai Pudong International Airport handled 1,890 inbound pets in the first quarter this year, a 21.5 percent increase year-on-year, as visa-free policies boosted international travel.

To better serve passengers with companion animals, the airport has improved customs service.

A mini program is now available, allowing travelers to review pet policies in advance and complete key procedures online.

At the same time, customs officers remain on duty to guide passengers through the declaration process and help them complete procedures.

On April 1, a 77-year-old woman from the United States arrived at the airport with her dog but lacked the required documents. A customs officer assisted her in retrieving and printing the electronic health certificate, completed verification online and cleared the pet shortly afterward.

To address common concerns such as temporary detention and quarantine, customs authorities have worked with airlines and quarantine facilities to establish a mechanism for supervision, services, and coordination. This system ensures the quick resolution of issues related to transfer, quarantine, and return.

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