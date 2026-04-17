Shanghai Welcomes Wave of Thai Tourists

An i​mmigration officer processes entry inspection procedures for a Thai traveler at Shanghai Pudong International Airport. [Photo/Jiefang Daily]

Shanghai Pudong International Airport witnessed a surge in the arrival of Thai passengers during the Songkran Festival, the traditional Thai New Year's national holiday.

According to the Shanghai General Station of Immigration Inspection, between April 8 and 15, the port handled nearly 20,000 inbound Thai passengers, accounting for 13 percent of the total number of foreigners entering China through the airport. The average was more than 2,400 per day, an increase of 30 percent compared to the same period last month.

Thanks to the visa-free policy between the two countries, the number of Thai passengers entering China via Pudong International Airport reached 360,000 in 2025, ranking fourth among the source countries of foreigners entering the port.

A total of 680,000 Chinese mainland residents traveled to Thailand through the port in 2025, with approximately 300 flights between China and Thailand per week.

A number of initiatives have been introduced in response to the high volume of Thai passengers, including real-time monitoring of passenger flow, inflight reminder on filling entry card online before customs, on-site guidance for tour groups and a Thai language volunteer service.