Shanghai Wild Animal Park Welcomes May Day Holiday with New Stars, Parade

​An animal-themed parade will be staged during the May Day holiday at the Shanghai Wild Animal Park. [Photo/Shanghai Wild Animal Park]

Shanghai Wild Animal Park is set to welcome visitors with new animal stars and enhanced experiences during the upcoming May Day holiday.

A major highlight will be a lively costume parade featuring animal characters such as tigers, pandas, and golden snub-nosed monkeys. Visitors will be able to interact with the performers along the zoo's main routes.

In addition, several new animal stars will greet visitors during the holiday.

Among them is giant panda Qianzhen, who was recently relocated from Sichuan province and has completed her adaptation period and is now meeting visitors. Visitors will also have the chance to see Qianzhen's sister, Qianjin, playing outdoors with her twin cubs, Qianran and Qianyi.

An immersive panda-themed science center is being upgraded, with a new projection room added to showcase short films that offer a closer look at the species.

​Pandas play at the zoo. [Photo/Shanghai Wild Animal Park]

In the Asian and African elephant areas, visitors can see the zoo's first female African elephant calf, born last May, as well as a male Asian elephant calf born in January.

Two additional African elephant mother-calf pairs — Lulu and her calf, and Xiaobai and her calf — will also appear in rotation.

A newly developed South American rainforest canopy zone will feature the white-faced saki monkey, whose males have distinctive white facial markings, marking the species' first appearance in the exhibit.

The zone includes viewing windows for close observation, along with educational displays on habitat conservation and primate ecology.

The zoo is also offering presale discount tickets for the May Day holiday through its website, mini-program, app, and Douyin account, as well as official partner platforms such as Meituan and Ctrip.