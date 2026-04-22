Shanghai Youth Community Upgrades Services for Job-Seeking Young People

The Shanghai Youth Community, a public welfare youth service platform, has launched a new online platform to improve service quality and expand access for young job seekers.

Eligibility requirements

1.For graduates of full-time higher education institutions in China: Applicants seeking employment in Shanghai, from one year before graduation to two years after graduation, must provide proof of current enrollment or an online verification report from the China Higher Education Student Information and Career Center (CHESICC).

For graduates of overseas higher education institutions: Applicants seeking employment in Shanghai, from one year before graduation to two years after graduation, must provide proof of current enrollment or a foreign academic degree certification issued by the Chinese Service Center for Scholarly Exchange under the Ministry of Education, or other relevant supporting documents.

2. Applicants must provide one of the following: an interview notice, an offer letter, or an internship notice from a local employer, along with the contact information of the human resources department.

3. Duration of stay: Each applicant may apply for a maximum of 15 days per single application, with a total accumulated time not exceeding 15 days per calendar year.

4. Residency requirements: Applicants must not hold Shanghai household registration, nor own, rent any property, or have any other form of housing in Shanghai.

5. Compliance: Applicants must strictly abide by the station's rules and regulations.

​The shared reading room of a young talent apartment. [Photo/WeChat account of the General Office of the Shanghai Municipal People's Government]

To address the practical needs of young people, the youth stations have made three major upgrades:

1. Optimized distribution

Increased the supply of housing in central urban areas by integrating resources such as municipal and district-level government-subsidized rental housing. A total of 30 new locations, offering 500 rooms, have been added, with plans to expand this number to 5,000. Housing in central urban areas and inner suburbs now accounts for over 70 percent of the total supply.

2. Extended stay period:

The maximum duration of a single free stay for eligible applicants has been extended from three days to 15 days. Additionally, the advance application window has been adjusted to between two and 20 days.

3. Enhanced platform:

The youth station system has strengthened its connection with the "Shanghai Talent+" app and other housing platforms to simplify the application process, improve convenience, and standardize management. The service has also been extended to graduates of higher education institutions in Shanghai.

​He Xin Apartment. [Photo/WeChat account of the General Office of the Shanghai Municipal People's Government]

He Xin Apartment, one of the youth stations, has increased its room supply from 15 to 30 while upgrading room facilities and services. The station now provides Wi-Fi, ironing facilities, and printing services.

To further support job seekers, the station has introduced youth night school courses, such as interview skills, career planning, and resume guidance.

The Pudong New Area has also developed a guide to the "15-minute living circle" for 17 local youth stations, referring to a neighborhood service radius that covers daily needs within a 15-minute walk. Youth organizations at all levels are organizing a variety of projects and themed activities, including cultural experiences, social gatherings, and lifestyle festivals. Many stations are expanding services, such as providing free garment ironing services and color resume printing.

Furthermore, all districts are jointly promoting distinctive short-term accommodation service programs for young people.

​The opening session of the "government-subsidized rental housing for graduates" special event at Fudan University's Handan Campus attracts a large crowd. [Photo/WeChat account of the General Office of the Shanghai Municipal People's Government]

One of the featured activities is a "government-subsidized rental housing for graduates" special event, with the inaugural session already launched at Fudan University's Handan Campus.

From April to July 2026, the event will be rolled out at more universities across Shanghai. Through online and offline activities, including on-campus matchmaking, policy briefings, online reservations, and one-stop services, a batch of government-subsidized rental housing projects will be offered.

The event will also promote district- and municipal-level youth talent housing policies, aiming to better meet the housing and employment needs of university graduates in Shanghai.