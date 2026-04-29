Shanghai's Citizen Art Night School Becomes Catalyst for Commercial Growth

Since its launch in 2016, Shanghai's citizen art night school has enrolled over 140,000 students in affordable courses priced at just 500 yuan ($73) for 12 sessions. Rather than competing with private institutions, the program has become an unexpected "traffic engine" for local businesses.

The courses, which teach diverse practical skills including drumming, coffee art, cocktail mixing and home organization, are being held in response to strong public demand for skill upgrading.

"Many students hope to turn hobbies into part-time jobs or even careers," said Gu Jing, a teacher at a home organization course, noting that 70 percent of her students aim to develop professional organizational skills.

​Residents take part in a popular drum set class at a citizen art night school in Putuo district. [Photo/Shanghai Putuo Media Center]

Training providers have confirmed clear commercial spillover effects. "Our goal is conversion — turning night school students into paid customers," said Xing Tao, a coffee trainer at Hiangkie Coffee College, adding that some participants have purchased equipment or enrolled in advanced classes. Drum teacher Huang Jie uses the low-cost entry point to expand the customer base for the private music training market.

This year, the Putuo district moved night school venues into 16 commercial districts, turning students into consumers. The model shows that public cultural services can complement the private sector, expanding the overall market and boosting urban consumption vitality.