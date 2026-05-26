[City News]

Shanghai’s Global Hub for Medtech Innovation Launches Inaugural Project Led by Boston Scientific

by yicaiglobal
May 26, 2026
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The first project of the newly established Global Hub for MedTech Innovation and Exchange was officially launched in Shanghai, led by Boston Scientific in collaboration with Danaher and Siemens Healthineers.

The A3 International Medical Technology Innovation Center opened in Shanghai’s Eastern Hub International Business Cooperation Zone yesterday. It aims to create integrated treatment plans for cardiovascular diseases, tumors, and neurological disorders.

Biomedicine is one of the three key leading industries fast-tracked for development in Shanghai. The Eastern Hub International Business Cooperation Zone has multiple functional attributes, including those of a comprehensive bonded zone, customs supervision zone, and restricted port area.

Foreign personnel can stay in the zone without a visa for up to 30 days, with the possibility of extension. This facilitates the participation of multinational biomedicine companies in building an open innovation ecosystem.

Some 204 medical device companies, including 61 of the world’s top 100, had put down roots in the Eastern Hub International Business Cooperation Zone as of the end of last year. The zone’s annual import value of medical instruments and devices accounted for nearly half of the national total, demonstrating a complete industrial ecosystem and a rich accumulation of resources and elements.

At the inauguration event, Boston Scientific also launched its Asia-Pacific Brain-Computer Interface Training and Innovation Lab and signed cooperation agreements with Shanghai Medical College of Fudan University, the Mayo Clinic, and the Shanghai Institute for Physical Artificial Intelligence and Robotics.

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