Shanghai's Putuo District Leads Government Transparency Rankings for 3rd Consecutive Year

Putuo district launches "Government Open Month", focusing on optimizing the business environment. [Photo/Shanghai Putuo Media Center]​

Shanghai's Putuo district has secured the top position in the county-level government transparency assessment nationwide for the third consecutive year, maintaining its status among the top three for the past nine years, according to an assessment report released by the Center for National Index of Rule of Law under the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences on April 28 in Beijing.

The report evaluates aspects such as democratic and scientific decision-making processes, standardizing government practices, business environments, and livelihood-related information disclosure.

Putuo district has proactively explored digital and intelligent pathways to create an "open government" through which citizens have rights to access information and participate in various decision-making processes. It prioritizes public needs and business concerns, deepening the development of a transparent government to enhance the business environment and government efficiency.

With digital technologies, the district strives to ensure policies are easily accessible. By digitizing government bulletins, Putuo has pioneered a multi-channel service model, including websites, mini-programs, apps, and self-service terminals. The district launched a WeChat mini-program for government bulletins, offering subscription and collection features, with over 6,000 subscriptions, and successfully reduced printed bulletins by 80 percent.

A comprehensive policy interpretation system uses Q&As, visuals, and short videos to make policies more understandable. The "Putuo Government Livestream" service has launched dual-platform live streaming, producing 15 episodes on topics related to business and talent, attracting over 12,000 visits in 2025.

​ The "Putuo Government Livestream" service offers information about talent policies. [Photo/Shanghai Putuo Media Center]

The innovative "Government Open Month" and "Government Open Day" initiatives create a feedback channel to make policies more practical and user-friendly. In 2025, 47 events focused on optimizing the business environment attracted over 87,000 online and offline participants, effectively connecting public needs with responses from government departments.