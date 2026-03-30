Tibetan thangka art shines in Shanghai History Museum

​A poster of the traditional thangka art exhibition. [Photo/Shanghai History Museum]

An exhibition featuring traditional Tibetan thangka art opened at the Shanghai History Museum on March 27.

Co-organized by the Shanghai History Museum and the Qinghai Tibetan Cultural Museum, it highlights the millennia-old heritage and contemporary relevance of traditional thangka art.

Featuring works such as The Great Tangka of Tibetan Art and Culture of China, the exhibition draws visitors into the richly colored world of thangka, revealing its profound history and the distinctive allure of this intangible cultural heritage.

Thangka refers to a traditional Tibetan painting on cotton or silk applique, typically depicting Buddhist deities, mandalas, or narrative scenes, and often mounted in vibrant silk brocade.

Traditionally used as a visual aid for meditation and religious teachings, thangka is distinguished by their intricate detail and mineral-based pigments. Rich in symbolism, they convey enlightened states and the cosmology of Tibetan Buddhism.

If you go

When: From March 27 to June 21

Where: Shanghai History Museum, No 325 West Nanjing Road, Huangpu district