US Delegation Praises Shanghai's Growth, Cultural Roots

​A delegation member takes photos at the International Table Tennis Federation Museum on April 14. [Photo by Li Junfeng/International Services Shanghai]

As part of the Shanghai leg of the celebrations marking the 55th anniversary of China-US Ping-Pong Diplomacy, a delegation of young people from the United States toured Shanghai on April 14, expressing admiration for the city's impressive urban development and rich cultural heritage.

The delegation's journey began at the International Table Tennis Federation Museum, where members explored the history of table tennis, particularly its development in China.

"Any time it comes down to a close game, Chinese athletes such as Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha just seem to find a way to pull it out," said Louis Levene. "They're incredibly clutch, and when the pressure's on, that's when they play their best. It's always exciting to watch."

For Levene, 25, a table tennis coach from North Carolina, the trip marked his first visit to Asia.

"My experience in China has been amazing. Everything has felt so fresh, new, and genuinely positive. The Chinese people are incredibly kind-hearted, and everyone I've met has been remarkably friendly and welcoming," he said.

Following the museum visit, the delegation explored Shanghai's cultural landscape. At the Shanghai Kunqu Opera Troupe, they experienced the elegance and artistry of Kunqu Opera, a traditional Chinese performing art.

They also visited Shenyuan Garden and the greenhouse garden in Shanghai Expo Culture Park, where the intricate beauty of Chinese horticulture and garden design left a deep impression.

Many participants praised Shanghai's urban development, noting the seamless integration of historical buildings with modern architecture. They were particularly struck by its ability to preserve cultural roots while embracing modern innovation.

The tour followed a welcome ceremony and friendly matches held at Shanghai University of Sport on April 13. There, people who witnessed ping-pong diplomacy firsthand, such as Judy Louise Hoarfrost and Jan Carol Berris from the US, and Yao Zhenxu and Xu Yinsheng from China, gathered to celebrate this long-lasting friendship.