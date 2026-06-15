WorldSkills Competition Set to Break New Records in Shanghai

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China expects the 48th WorldSkills Competition to set records for the number of total events, newly added events, participating countries and regions, and competitors when Shanghai hosts the biennial contest in September, a senior Chinese labor official said on June 12.

The event will feature 64 competition categories, exceeding 60 for the first time, with seven new events, including drone systems, digital interaction media design and rail vehicle technology, Vice-Minister of Human Resources and Social Security Yan Qinghui told a news conference.

More than 70 countries and regions are expected to send over 1,400 competitors and 6,000 registered personnel to the event, which would mark all-time highs in the competition's 76-year history, he said.

"We will learn from the experience of previous hosts and strive to make the competition innovative and widely influential," Yan, who is also the deputy director of the Shanghai competition's organizing committee, said.

Alongside the competition, organizers plan a high-level WorldSkills Conference 2026 expected to draw more than 2,000 participants, including policymakers, academics and industry leaders. Discussions will focus on areas such as artificial intelligence, green skills and sustainable development.

Yan said the event aims to produce three tangible outcomes: a declaration reflecting consensus among participants, a global skills innovation centre to guide development, and a worldwide school-enterprise cooperation network to promote skills exchange.

The competition will also feature a WorldSkills Expo open to the public, offering hands-on experiences and youth workshops, as well as cultural performances showcasing traditional Chinese craftsmanship alongside global skills development.

"We want to use the competition as a platform to foster friendship through skills, allowing the culture of valuing skills to take root and flourish in China," Yan said.