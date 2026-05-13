[Hai Lights] 15 of Shanghai's Most Popular Pastries To Eat Now

From traditional Chinese sweets to high-end French viennoiseries, Shanghai's pastry scene is undeniably one of the most expansive and diverse in the world. Rivaling that of Tokyo to Paris, New York to Seoul, trendy, aesthetically-driven bakeries garner long queues at all hours around the city. While French influence does play a part, many modern Chinese cafés and sweets shops spotlight local classics and regional flavors in avant-garde, unexpected ways.

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Credit: Sophie Steiner

From maritozzo cream-filled buns to matcha treats, from reinvented Chinese baked goods to stuffed croissant sweets, from art-inspired pastries to savory confectionaries, the path of excess is paved with mediocrity. So, we've taken on the bulk weight of this immense responsibility – both literally (around our tummies) and figuratively – fulfilling our sacred duty to uncover which wanghong indulgences are more hype than heft, and vice versa. In alphabetical order... 1) Apoli Itabakery – Chocolate Pistachio Donut (RMB16)

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Cakey on the inside yet crispy on the outside, the Chocolate Pistachio Donut (RMB16) at Shanghai's Internet famous Apoli Itabakey bears more resemblance in texture to a carnival funnel cake than a donut. Not necessarily a bad thing. Despite the liberal pistachio glaze coating with toasted pistachio pieces, the donut is demurely sweet with just a hint of cocoa flavor, which begs the question, why not just start with an original donut base to let that pistachio really hit home? Just our two cents. Aside from the donut, Apoli Itabakery is most frequented for its Harry Potter cottage-themed décor and sprawling selection of both sweet and savories, made fresh daily. Apoli Itabakery, 380 Xingguo Rd, 兴国路380号 2) Bebaked – Seaweed Salt Bread (RMB9)

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Originating in Japan and quickly going viral in South Korea, salt bread is now taking Shanghai by storm. Salt bread, or shio pan, is a pastry-style bread combining the best of all worlds: a crunchy bottom, a yielding interior, and a stretchy pull of each folded layer. Bebaked's Seaweed Salt Roll (RMB9) sits at the cross-section of a French croissant and a Japanese mochi bread with a restrained hint of seaweed and a dusting of flaky sea salt. Almost bouncy, the chewy center (where a generous slab of butter is placed before baking), leaves lips slick and satisfied. Pro tip: These are small so order a few; you won't be inclined to share. BeBaked, 1107 Yuyuan Rd, 愚园路1107号 3) Dough Ahead – Black Sesame Tangyuan Croissant (RMB24)

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We've all been duped by red bean before, eagerly expecting chocolate only to be left with a mouthful of chunky paste. No shade to red bean, there's definitely a time and place, just not when you're pumped for cocoa nibs. Such is not the case for Dough Ahead's Black Sesame Tangyuan Croissant (RMB24), which presents like a pain au chocolat but knocks it out of the park with the nutty richness of black sesame. The sweetened black sesame powder is folded into a stretchy mochi center, juxtaposed by a flaky, laminated pastry crust. The black sesame powder makes for an innovative riff on a classic with en vogue Chinese flavors. Our only gripe, the powder is slightly drying, whereas a gooey black sesame paste would offer a better balance. Dough Ahead, 98 Yanping Rd, 延平路98号 4) Egg – Lemon Thyme Cake (RMB28)

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As one the OG spots in Shanghai for Western brunch, Egg continues to pump out those brekkie classics, keeping it straightforward and simple to give you exactly what you crave most. In addition to both sweet and savory brunch fare, Egg has a rotating selection of pastries, cakes, and cookies, plus a weekend donut release with two new flavors launched every Saturday. Available throughout the entire week though is the Lemon Thyme Cake (RMB28), a rectangular pound cake with a moist crumb, made with zesty lemon peel, fresh thyme, and squeezed lemon juice. Dense yet oh-so-squishy, the cake itself is modestly sweet, balanced by a thyme-infused lemon icing. Egg, 12 Xiangyang Rd N., 襄阳北路12号 5) Gluglu – Thai Milk Tea Egg Tart (RMB26)

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Thai milk tea, banana, puff pastry, and egg tart – four foods that are all delicious on their own, but do they work together? In short, yes. And Gluglu has somehow nailed this curious combination with the introduction of their Thai Milk Tea Egg Tart (RMB26). Shattering crisp dough is layered and baked until flaky, piped with a concentrated Thai milk tea egg custard and adorned with a brûléed banana slice. A tiny hit of sea salt brings together this amalgamation of flavors and textures into one standout sweet.

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Pro tip: Do not miss the ample spread of scones on offer, a baker's dozen of flavors to choose between, and other confectionaries. Gluglu, 1421 Yuyuan Rd, 愚园路1421号 6) Luneurs – Mini Blueberry Tart (RMB25)

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Aside from a full roster of newly launched gluten free pastries, Luneurs holds true to its French roots with an array of tarts, from raspberry to lemon, crème brûlée to – our personal favorite – Blueberry (RMB25). The buttery, shortbread-like crust encircles a custard cream crowned with perfectly plump blueberries, glistening in all their glory. Sinful yet still counting towards your daily requirement of two fruit servings, we're chalking this one up as a win! Even better, from 2-5:30pm daily, Luenurs offers an afternoon tea set where guests can enjoy any tart and a coffee for just RMB35-38, or indulge in a set of four tarts for RMB85. Luneurs, Room 1D, 1601 Nanjing Rd W., 南京西路1601号1D室 7) Moofin – Apple Chausson (RMB24)

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A traditional French pastry turnover, stewed and spiced apples are encased in a scored, golden-crisp pastry as the Apple Chausson (RMB24). Shaped like a crescent, the term "chausson" translates to "slipper" in French, referencing its curved, pocket-like shape. Glazed with sugar syrup for a shiny finish, the dough is tender yet crisp, resulting in an ideal year-round dessert. The portable shape makes it the ideal on-the-go snack. Moofin, 699 Jiangning Rd, 江宁路699号 8) O'Mills Sourdough Bakery & Bistro – Cinnamon Roll (RMB18)

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O'Mills has a built a cult following in this city for their bakery items and health-focused (without sacrificing flavor) all-day brunch menu. This has led to the opening of multiple locations, including the newest at the Pudong Airport, and for good reason, because their breads, pastries and cakes slap. Objectively one of the city's top notch bakeries. And our unrelenting appreciation for this joint translates directly to their Cinnamon Roll (RMB18), a twisted brioche bun painted in cinnamon and sugar. The puffy, peelable layers are airy, evolving into an exponentially more saccharine treat as one moves towards the sticky center. Do note, O'Mills Sourdough Bakery & Bistro's cinnamon roll leans more Nordic style (bready) rather than American style (gooey and smothered in cream cheese frosting). O'Mills Sourdough Bakery & Bistro, #105, 135 Yanping Rd, 延平路135号105室 9) Our Bakery – Dubai Chocolate Cookie (RMB23)

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A viral sensation, Korean dessert brand Our Bakery's Dubai Chocolate Cookie (RMB23) is less of a flour-based biscuit and more of a crackly pistachio-slathered kunafa stuffed mochi. Featuring a mouth-pleasing textural contrast of stretchy and crunchy, a thin layer or chocolate-dusted mochi encircles a dense dollop of kataifi (a Mediterranean pastry made from finely shredded phyllo dough that resembles vermicelli threads) mixed with nutty pistachio butter. Pro Tip: Aside from the desserts, Our Bakery also serves up a mean focaccia sandwich, in nearly a dozen varieties, making all the more reason to pop by for a mid-day meal (finished with a Dubai chocolate cookie, of course). Our Bakery, Room L150 838 Huangpi Rd S., 黄陂南路838弄L150室 10) Pastificio Momenti – Maritozzo (RMB38)

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A classic Roman pastry, Pastificio Momenti's Maritozzo (RMB38) sees a pillow-like brioche bun split open lengthwise and generously filled with fresh, gently sweetened whipped cream, creating a striking contrast to the bread. The light, citrus-scented dough is complemented by almond flakes, ideal for dipping in a coffee from morning until night. During lunch hours, savor this sweet treat at a wallet-friendly price of just RMB20 when purchased with any lunch meal. Pastificio Momenti, Room 105, Hong Shou Fang, 261 Changshou Rd, 长寿路261号鸿寿坊1层105号 11) Sloppy Gin – Birthday Cake Donut (RMB24)

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Arguably Shanghai's most wanghong hipster donut shop, Sloppy Gin has made quite a splash in the city's pastry scene. With a name that belongs more to a dive bar, we arrived with low expectations and left with a sugar high… plus a few extra kilos around our midsection. Albeit on the treacly side, these donuts are ambrosial, served up in inventive flavors like Crème Brûlée (RMB26), Lemon n' Sage (RMB26), and Birthday Cake (RMB24) to name a few.

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We tried the latter, a nostalgic ode to birthday parties of yesteryear, when Betty Crocker home-baked cakes came frosted with decorative icing, buttercream, and an abundance of sprinkles. The Krispy Kreme-esque donut acts as the ideal vessel for an excessive shmear of velvety frosting, finished with neon-hued sprinkles and sugary cake crumbles. Copy Editor's Note: Sloppy Gin has an unusual seasonality strategy, in that pastries created here are never guaranteed permanence. Last year, they had a wildly popular chocolate donut, that as soon as it was discovered was later replaced with a chocolate mint donut. The owner explains that this stems from the idea of a "chocolate donut 'series'" where he is iterating on a concept and changing it up every 7 months or so. This means, that you might find some sort of legendary pastry (in our case, it was a kougn amann that CNS ordered in bulk to the offices frequently), that gets rotated out, to never return. So bear in mind, that the birthday cake donut is a party that is here, only for a time. Sloppy Gin, Room 104, 425 Yanping Rd, 延平路425号104室 12) Todos Los Dias – Matcha Red Bean Scone (RMB15)

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Renowned for its extensive scone display, Todos Los Días is a regularly frequented café situated on Shanxi Bei Lu. Crumbly yet tender, the Matcha Red Bean Scone (RMB15) is mildly sweet, earthy, and addictingly stodgy. Without being overly rich, the cake-like dough is dotted with sweet red bean.

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Other scone flavors span from Fig to Apple Cinnamon, from Salted Egg Yolk to Rosemary Chocolate, and everything in between. Todos Los Dias, Room 3, 1250 Xinzha Rd, 新闸路1250号3室 13) TonTon – Nut Kouign-Amann (RMB36)

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One of Shanghai's hottest bakeries, TonTon swung open its doors along the cafe-lined street of Yongkang Lu to hordes of Dianping power users, Xiaohongshu KOLs, and foodie trendsetters in September 2023. The initial draw being donuts, the team has since expanded with a stellar lineup of cinnamon rolls, citrus loaves, fruit tarts, chocolate cakes, and so much more, warranting the regular block-long line that snakes out the door on the daily.

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First and foremost a boulangerie for freshly-baked breads, it's no surprise that TonTon's Nut Kouign-Amann (RMB36) leans towards the bun category, topped with a mix of toasted pine nuts and walnuts. Instead of a crunchy coating or pleated layers, the base is pillowy – akin to a savory brioche. Not the most conventional of kouign-amann yet still unquestionably scrummy and yummy. TonTon, 178 Yongkang Rd, 永康路178号 14) Verie Bakehouse – Pain Au Chocolat (RMB25)

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Owned by Chef Frederic Jaros (we wrote about him here), Verie Bakehouse has a go to for classic French viennoiserie, the Pain Au Chocolat (RMB25) is as textbook as it comes, with a cuboid-shaped piece of yeast-leavened laminated dough enveloping batons of rich dark chocolate that melt into a molten center.

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Clocking in above any other pain au chocolat in Shanghai, Verie Bakehouse's rendition sees the dough repeatedly folded in the most delicate of manners to create dozens of layers that peel apart in golden, steaming layers. Verie Bakehouse, 245 Madang Rd, 马当路245号 15) Ze Tian Plus (泽田本家PLUS+) – Taro Dorayaki (RMB16) Chinese-Japanese dorayaki brand Ze Tian Plus (泽田本家PLUS+) opened earlier this year in Shanghai Zhenru UniPark MAX Mall in Putuo. The shop specializes in dorayaki, a popular Japanese confection (wagashi) consisting of two small, fluffy pancakes sandwiched around a sweet cream filling. There are traditional flavors – like matcha, red bean, or cheesecake – but also creative ones, like coconut cream with coconut crispies, Oreo cookie crunch, and strawberry cream stuffed with real strawberries and a vanilla pudding.

Credit: Sophie Steiner