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[Big News] The 51 Shanghai Restaurants That Got Michelin Stars!

by Sophie Steiner
April 10, 2026
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[Big News] The 51 Shanghai Restaurants That Got Michelin Stars!

The moment you've all been waiting for! In short, a whopping 51 restaurants received stars in this year's 2026 Michelin Guide Shanghai. The awards event this year was also coupled with the Michelin Guide Restaurant Selection for Jiangsu and Zhejiang provinces, including the launch of three new cities: Changzhou, Wenzhou, and Taizhou.

Read on for more details...

[Big News] The 51 Shanghai Restaurants That Got Michelin Stars!
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: All Michelin Star Winners

3 New Michelin Cities Debut

For the first time ever, the Michelin Guide Restaurant Selection for Jiangsu and Zhejiang provinces has been coupled with the Shanghai Michelin Guide Awards, revealed today, April 9, 2026, in Taizhou, China. This event marks an exciting expansion into three new culinary hotspots: Changzhou, Wenzhou, and Taizhou.

[Big News] The 51 Shanghai Restaurants That Got Michelin Stars!
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: Michelin Awards live from Taizhou

The Oscars of the Culinary World: How did Shanghai Fare?

Shanghai's culinary scene continues to shine brightly on the global stage, with an impressive 156 restaurants across 35 cuisines earning a coveted place in the 2026 Shanghai Michelin Guide. Of these, an exceptional 51 have been awarded prestigious Michelin stars, further cementing the city's reputation as a world-class dining destination.

Across the entire ShanghaiJiangsuZhejiang region, a total of 409 restaurants (156 in Shanghai, 111 in Jiangsu Province, and 142 in Zhejiang Province ) made the list, with 77 total stars (51 in Shanghai, 9 in Jiangsu, and 17 in Zhejiang).

The Big Reveal

This year marks the 10th installment of Shanghai's guide. Receiving a Michelin star can catapult a restaurant into the limelight, attracting food lovers and critics alike, while losing one can be considered a precursor to inevitable downfall. Whether you buy into the Michelin hype or not, the guide not only influences diners' choices but also impacts our city's chefs, restaurants, and the entire hospitality industry.

Shifting Stars

While the total number of starred restaurants decreased by one from the previous year, the great shuffle continued as a few institutions fell off the list (or closed), their spots quickly taken up by others.

For the fifth year in a row, Tai'an Table continues to retain its trio of stars under founder Stefan Stiller and Executive Chef Christiaan Stoop. As last year saw the closure of Paul Pairet's Ultraviolet, the number of Shanghai restaurants with a three-star ranking dwindles to just the one.

In the two-star category, three new venues have moved up the ranks to two-star status – Amazing Chinese Cuisine (Changning), T'ang Court, and Tou Zao.

[Big News] The 51 Shanghai Restaurants That Got Michelin Stars!
Credit: Sophie Steiner
Caption: Fabula
[Big News] The 51 Shanghai Restaurants That Got Michelin Stars!
Credit: Sophie Steiner
Caption: Vivant by Johnny Pham

As expected, the one-star category saw the most shake-up with three new entries (Fabula, Huaiyang Delights, and Vivant by Johnny Pham) along with three drop-offs (YongFoo Élite dropped down to Michelin Select, PHÉNIX dropped off entirely, and EHB closed), plus three ascending to two stars (Amazing Chinese Cuisine, T'ang Court, and Tou Zao).

[Big News] The 51 Shanghai Restaurants That Got Michelin Stars!
Credit: Sophie Steiner
Caption: 1929 by Guillaume Galliot is now a Michelin Select restaurant

Copy Editor's Note: 1929 by Guillaume Galliot, which we covered last year, made it onto the Michelin Select list.

[Big News] The 51 Shanghai Restaurants That Got Michelin Stars!
Credit: Sophie Steiner
Caption: Aster by Joshua Paris is now a Michelin Select restaurant.

Copy Editor's Note: Aster by Joshua Paris also made it onto the Michelin Select Restaurant list. A true gem in the city.

[Big News] The 51 Shanghai Restaurants That Got Michelin Stars!
Credit: Sophie Steiner
Caption: NABI is now a Michelin Select restaurant

This year also saw eight new Bib Gourmand and twelve new Michelin Select restaurants added to the list.

With each star awarded, the culinary landscape shifts, and new contenders emerge. It's a thrilling time filled with delicious tension, where every bite counts!

Before we get on to the full winner's list, a quick explanation of how the ratings work: With esteem and status that can boost a restaurant to the top of the ranks, the Michelin Guide identifies the best of the best in regional dining, breaking down their picks into ten categories:

  • Three Star
  • Two Star
  • One Star
  • Bib Gourmand
  • Michelin Plate
  • Young Chef
  • Sommelier
  • Service
  • Mentor Chef
  • Green Star

Three Stars

[Big News] The 51 Shanghai Restaurants That Got Michelin Stars!
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: 3 Michelin Star Winners

"A restaurant worth a special journey, indicating exceptional cuisine where diners eat extremely well, often superbly. Distinctive dishes are precisely executed, using superlative ingredients."

Taian Table

Two Stars

[Big News] The 51 Shanghai Restaurants That Got Michelin Stars!
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: 2 Michelin Star Winners
[Big News] The 51 Shanghai Restaurants That Got Michelin Stars!

"A restaurant worth a detour, indicating excellent cuisine, skillfully and carefully crafted dishes of outstanding quality."

  • 102 House
  • 8 1/2 Otto e Mezzo Bombana
  • Amazing Chinese Cuisine ( Changning )
  • Bao Li Xuan
  • Canton 8 (Huangpu)
  • Da Vittorio
  • Fu He Hui
  • Imperial Treasure
  • Ji Pin Court
  • T'ang Court ( promotion)
  • The House of Rong
  • Tou Zao (promotion)

One Star

[Big News] The 51 Shanghai Restaurants That Got Michelin Stars!
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: 1 Michelin Star Winners

"A good place to stop on your journey, indicating a very good restaurant in its category, offering cuisine prepared to a consistently high standard."

Amazing Chinese Cuisine (Channing)

Canton Table

Cheng Long Hang (Huangpu)

Da Dong (Xuhui)

Fabula (new)

Fu1015

Fu1039

Fu1088

Gastro Esthetics at DaDong

Huaiyang Delights (Jing'an) (new)

Il Ristorante - Niko Romito

Jin Xuan

Lao Zheng Xing

Le Comptoir de Pierre Gagnaire

Lei Garden (Pudong & Xuhui )

Ling Long

Lu Style (Huangpu)

Maison Lameloise

Meet the Bund (Zhongshan Rd E2)

Ming Court

Moose (Changning&Pudong)

Narisawa

Obscura

Oriental Sense & Palate

Ren He Guan (Xuhui)

Seventh Son

Sheng Yong Xing (Huangpu)

Sole

Vivant by Johnny Pham (new)

Wu You Xian (new)

Xin Rong Ji (Nanjing Rd W.)

Yi Long Court

Yong Fu (Hongkou&Huangpu)

Yong Yi Ting

Yue Hai Tang

Zhou She (Minhang)



2 Photos  |  View Slide Show

Bib Gourmand Restaurants

"Fantastic cooking at reasonable prices."

157 Shi Fang (new)

A Niang Mian Guan

A Yong Mian Guan (Donshufang Rd) (new)

Blossom (new)

Chun

Cong's Kitchen (new)

Da Hu Chun (Middle Sichuan Rd)

Easeful Cuisine (Jing'an)

Gong De Lin (Nanjing Rd W.)

Hao Sheng

He Shan Mian Jia (new)

Ho Hung Kee

Jingmei Wuxi Noodles (Jing'an)

Lan Xin

Lao Di Fang Mian Guan

Lu Bo Lang

Mao Long

Mi Thai

Nanxiang Steamed Bun (Yuyuan Rd)

Ning Hai Shi Fu (new)

Ou Yue Zun Xian (new)

Polux

Qiao Ai Lai Lai Xiao Long (Huangpu)

Rong Cuisine

Rongjia Noodles Soup with Yellow Croaker (Jing 'an)

Tan (new)

The Lakeside Veggie

The Taste of Huzhou (new)

Wang Lu

Xiao Tao Mian Guan

Yangzhou Fan Dian

Yong Fu Mini (Pudong)

Yu Du Lao Wei Mian (Huangpu)

Yu Ge Zhanjiang (Jing'an)

Yunhe Noodle (Huangpu)

Michelin Select

"A good meal."

1515 West Chophouse

1929 by Guillaume Galliot (new)

Arva

Aster by Joshua Paris (new)

Bai Rong

Beef & Liberty (Jing 'an)

Cellar to Table

Chaimen Hui

Chuan Yue Hai Tang ( Changning ) (new)

Coquille

Cuivre

De Xing Guan (Guangdong Road)

Ding Te Le Zhou Mian Guan

Dining Room

Dong Ping Chao

Fucheng (new)

Gongxi Gongxi (Pudong) (new)

Hai Wei Guan (Jing 'an)

Hakkasan

Hang Yuen Hin

Hokkien Huay Kuan

Hong 0871

Hong Yu Fang

Hui Ji (new)

Jade on 36 Copy Editor's Note: Finally made it onto the Michelin list, but this place deserves a star.

Jean Georges

Kanpai Classic (Huangpu)

La Scene Ronde

Lao Xing Xian (Huangpu)

Legend Taste (Jing'an)

Les Nuages

Lin Family of One (The Bund)

Lin Jiang Yan

Mercado 505

Mercato

Mi Shang (new)

Min He Nan Huan Xi

Mr & Mrs Bund

Nabi (new)

Nan Xing Yuan

Nuits

Numata Sou

Pop

Royal China Club

Scarpetta

Scilla

Shanghai Restaurant

Shanghai Club

Shanghai Tavern

Shaughnessy

Shi Chuan Fei Chuan (Xuhui)

Sir Elly's

Stonesal

Sui Tang Li

Summer Palace

The Meat

The Pine

The Yidao (Beijing Rd E.)

Toi Sihng Lauh Yuht (new)

Torikaze (new)

Trine (new)

Wan Yan (Changning)

Wei Xiang Zhai (Yandang Rd)

Wenzhou Said (new)

Xin Yuan Lou

Xuji Seafood (Xuhui)

Shanghai

Yong Feng Mian Guan

Yong Jiang Zhen

Yong Xing

YongFoo Élite

Young Chef Award

"Recognizes their personality and the identity of their culinary creations."

Na Chen of Trine, Shanghai

Sommelier Award

"Recognizes their dedication and passion for the industry to enhance the dining experience."

Wang Tairan of Dream Club, Nanjing

Service Award

"Making the restaurant visit a true experience."

Guo Hongli of Bao Li Xuan, Shanghai

Mentor Chef Award (The first time this award has ever been presented in China)

"Highly experienced chefs who have made profound contributions to the culinary industry."

Yu Bin of Jie Xiang Lou, Hangzhou

Michelin Green Star Award

"To honor restaurants at the forefront of the industry when it comes to their sustainable practices."

Pu Zhu , Hangzhou

Editor: Liu Xiaolin

#Pudong#Xuhui#Maison#Huangpu#Changning#Hongkou#Minhang#The Bund#Shanghai#Taizhou#Nanjing#Zhongshan#Beijing#Hangzhou#Changzhou#Wuxi#Huzhou#Wenzhou
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