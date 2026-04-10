[Big News] The 51 Shanghai Restaurants That Got Michelin Stars!
The moment you've all been waiting for! In short, a whopping 51 restaurants received stars in this year's 2026 Michelin Guide Shanghai. The awards event this year was also coupled with the Michelin Guide Restaurant Selection for Jiangsu and Zhejiang provinces, including the launch of three new cities: Changzhou, Wenzhou, and Taizhou.
Read on for more details...
3 New Michelin Cities Debut
For the first time ever, the Michelin Guide Restaurant Selection for Jiangsu and Zhejiang provinces has been coupled with the Shanghai Michelin Guide Awards, revealed today, April 9, 2026, in Taizhou, China. This event marks an exciting expansion into three new culinary hotspots: Changzhou, Wenzhou, and Taizhou.
The Oscars of the Culinary World: How did Shanghai Fare?
Shanghai's culinary scene continues to shine brightly on the global stage, with an impressive 156 restaurants across 35 cuisines earning a coveted place in the 2026 Shanghai Michelin Guide. Of these, an exceptional 51 have been awarded prestigious Michelin stars, further cementing the city's reputation as a world-class dining destination.
Across the entire Shanghai – Jiangsu –Zhejiang region, a total of 409 restaurants (156 in Shanghai, 111 in Jiangsu Province, and 142 in Zhejiang Province ) made the list, with 77 total stars (51 in Shanghai, 9 in Jiangsu, and 17 in Zhejiang).
The Big Reveal
This year marks the 10th installment of Shanghai's guide. Receiving a Michelin star can catapult a restaurant into the limelight, attracting food lovers and critics alike, while losing one can be considered a precursor to inevitable downfall. Whether you buy into the Michelin hype or not, the guide not only influences diners' choices but also impacts our city's chefs, restaurants, and the entire hospitality industry.
Shifting Stars
While the total number of starred restaurants decreased by one from the previous year, the great shuffle continued as a few institutions fell off the list (or closed), their spots quickly taken up by others.
For the fifth year in a row, Tai'an Table continues to retain its trio of stars under founder Stefan Stiller and Executive Chef Christiaan Stoop. As last year saw the closure of Paul Pairet's Ultraviolet, the number of Shanghai restaurants with a three-star ranking dwindles to just the one.
In the two-star category, three new venues have moved up the ranks to two-star status – Amazing Chinese Cuisine (Changning), T'ang Court, and Tou Zao.
As expected, the one-star category saw the most shake-up with three new entries (Fabula, Huaiyang Delights, and Vivant by Johnny Pham) along with three drop-offs (YongFoo Élite dropped down to Michelin Select, PHÉNIX dropped off entirely, and EHB closed), plus three ascending to two stars (Amazing Chinese Cuisine, T'ang Court, and Tou Zao).
Copy Editor's Note: 1929 by Guillaume Galliot, which we covered last year, made it onto the Michelin Select list.
Copy Editor's Note: Aster by Joshua Paris also made it onto the Michelin Select Restaurant list. A true gem in the city.
This year also saw eight new Bib Gourmand and twelve new Michelin Select restaurants added to the list.
With each star awarded, the culinary landscape shifts, and new contenders emerge. It's a thrilling time filled with delicious tension, where every bite counts!
Before we get on to the full winner's list, a quick explanation of how the ratings work: With esteem and status that can boost a restaurant to the top of the ranks, the Michelin Guide identifies the best of the best in regional dining, breaking down their picks into ten categories:
- Three Star
- Two Star
- One Star
- Bib Gourmand
- Michelin Plate
- Young Chef
- Sommelier
- Service
- Mentor Chef
- Green Star
Copy Editor's Note: Before we get into the full Michelin list. Below are some that made it in this year's list that CNS covered in detail:
Three Stars
"A restaurant worth a special journey, indicating exceptional cuisine where diners eat extremely well, often superbly. Distinctive dishes are precisely executed, using superlative ingredients."
Taian Table
Two Stars
"A restaurant worth a detour, indicating excellent cuisine, skillfully and carefully crafted dishes of outstanding quality."
- 102 House
- 8 1/2 Otto e Mezzo Bombana
- Amazing Chinese Cuisine ( Changning )
- Bao Li Xuan
- Canton 8 (Huangpu)
- Da Vittorio
- Fu He Hui
- Imperial Treasure
- Ji Pin Court
- T'ang Court ( promotion)
- The House of Rong
- Tou Zao (promotion)
One Star
"A good place to stop on your journey, indicating a very good restaurant in its category, offering cuisine prepared to a consistently high standard."
Amazing Chinese Cuisine (Channing)
Canton Table
Cheng Long Hang (Huangpu)
Da Dong (Xuhui)
Fu1015
Fu1039
Fu1088
Gastro Esthetics at DaDong
Huaiyang Delights (Jing'an) (new)
Il Ristorante - Niko Romito
Jin Xuan
Lao Zheng Xing
Le Comptoir de Pierre Gagnaire
Lei Garden (Pudong & Xuhui )
Ling Long
Lu Style (Huangpu)
Maison Lameloise
Meet the Bund (Zhongshan Rd E2)
Ming Court
Moose (Changning&Pudong)
Obscura
Oriental Sense & Palate
Ren He Guan (Xuhui)
Seventh Son
Sheng Yong Xing (Huangpu)
Sole
Wu You Xian (new)
Xin Rong Ji (Nanjing Rd W.)
Yi Long Court
Yong Fu (Hongkou&Huangpu)
Yong Yi Ting
Yue Hai Tang
Zhou She (Minhang)
Bib Gourmand Restaurants
"Fantastic cooking at reasonable prices."
157 Shi Fang (new)
A Niang Mian Guan
A Yong Mian Guan (Donshufang Rd) (new)
Blossom (new)
Chun
Cong's Kitchen (new)
Da Hu Chun (Middle Sichuan Rd)
Easeful Cuisine (Jing'an)
Gong De Lin (Nanjing Rd W.)
Hao Sheng
He Shan Mian Jia (new)
Ho Hung Kee
Jingmei Wuxi Noodles (Jing'an)
Lan Xin
Lao Di Fang Mian Guan
Lu Bo Lang
Mao Long
Mi Thai
Nanxiang Steamed Bun (Yuyuan Rd)
Ning Hai Shi Fu (new)
Ou Yue Zun Xian (new)
Polux
Qiao Ai Lai Lai Xiao Long (Huangpu)
Rong Cuisine
Rongjia Noodles Soup with Yellow Croaker (Jing 'an)
Tan (new)
The Lakeside Veggie
The Taste of Huzhou (new)
Wang Lu
Xiao Tao Mian Guan
Yangzhou Fan Dian
Yong Fu Mini (Pudong)
Yu Du Lao Wei Mian (Huangpu)
Yu Ge Zhanjiang (Jing'an)
Yunhe Noodle (Huangpu)
Michelin Select
"A good meal."
1515 West Chophouse
1929 by Guillaume Galliot (new)
Arva
Bai Rong
Beef & Liberty (Jing 'an)
Cellar to Table
Chaimen Hui
Chuan Yue Hai Tang ( Changning ) (new)
De Xing Guan (Guangdong Road)
Ding Te Le Zhou Mian Guan
Dining Room
Dong Ping Chao
Fucheng (new)
Gongxi Gongxi (Pudong) (new)
Hai Wei Guan (Jing 'an)
Hakkasan
Hang Yuen Hin
Hokkien Huay Kuan
Hong 0871
Hong Yu Fang
Hui Ji (new)
Jade on 36 Copy Editor's Note: Finally made it onto the Michelin list, but this place deserves a star.
Jean Georges
Kanpai Classic (Huangpu)
Lao Xing Xian (Huangpu)
Legend Taste (Jing'an)
Lin Family of One (The Bund)
Lin Jiang Yan
Mercado 505
Mercato
Mi Shang (new)
Min He Nan Huan Xi
Mr & Mrs Bund
Nabi (new)
Nan Xing Yuan
Nuits
Numata Sou
Pop
Royal China Club
Scarpetta
Scilla
Shanghai Restaurant
Shanghai Club
Shanghai Tavern
Shaughnessy
Shi Chuan Fei Chuan (Xuhui)
Sir Elly's
Stonesal
Sui Tang Li
Summer Palace
The Meat
The Pine
The Yidao (Beijing Rd E.)
Toi Sihng Lauh Yuht (new)
Torikaze (new)
Trine (new)
Wan Yan (Changning)
Wei Xiang Zhai (Yandang Rd)
Wenzhou Said (new)
Xin Yuan Lou
Xuji Seafood (Xuhui)
Yè Shanghai
Yong Feng Mian Guan
Yong Jiang Zhen
Yong Xing
YongFoo Élite
Young Chef Award
"Recognizes their personality and the identity of their culinary creations."
Na Chen of Trine, Shanghai
Sommelier Award
"Recognizes their dedication and passion for the industry to enhance the dining experience."
Wang Tairan of Dream Club, Nanjing
Service Award
"Making the restaurant visit a true experience."
Guo Hongli of Bao Li Xuan, Shanghai
Mentor Chef Award (The first time this award has ever been presented in China)
"Highly experienced chefs who have made profound contributions to the culinary industry."
Yu Bin of Jie Xiang Lou, Hangzhou
Michelin Green Star Award
"To honor restaurants at the forefront of the industry when it comes to their sustainable practices."
Pu Zhu , Hangzhou
Editor: Liu Xiaolin