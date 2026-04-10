[Big News] The 51 Shanghai Restaurants That Got Michelin Stars!

The moment you've all been waiting for! In short, a whopping 51 restaurants received stars in this year's 2026 Michelin Guide Shanghai. The awards event this year was also coupled with the Michelin Guide Restaurant Selection for Jiangsu and Zhejiang provinces , including the launch of three new cities: Changzhou , Wenzhou , and Taizhou . Read on for more details...

Credit: Ti Gong

3 New Michelin Cities Debut For the first time ever, the Michelin Guide Restaurant Selection for Jiangsu and Zhejiang provinces has been coupled with the Shanghai Michelin Guide Awards, revealed today, April 9, 2026, in Taizhou , China. This event marks an exciting expansion into three new culinary hotspots : Changzhou , Wenzhou , and Taizhou .

Credit: Ti Gong

The Oscars of the Culinary World: How did Shanghai Fare? Shanghai's culinary scene continues to shine brightly on the global stage, with an impressive 156 restaurants across 35 cuisines earning a coveted place in the 2026 Shanghai Michelin Guide. Of these, an exceptional 51 have been awarded prestigious Michelin stars, further cementing the city's reputation as a world-class dining destination. Across the entire Shanghai – Jiangsu – Zhejiang region, a total of 409 restaurants (156 in Shanghai, 111 in Jiangsu Province , and 142 in Zhejiang Province ) made the list, with 77 total stars (51 in Shanghai, 9 in Jiangsu , and 17 in Zhejiang ). The Big Reveal This year marks the 10th installment of Shanghai's guide. Receiving a Michelin star can catapult a restaurant into the limelight, attracting food lovers and critics alike, while losing one can be considered a precursor to inevitable downfall. Whether you buy into the Michelin hype or not, the guide not only influences diners' choices but also impacts our city's chefs, restaurants, and the entire hospitality industry. Shifting Stars While the total number of starred restaurants decreased by one from the previous year, the great shuffle continued as a few institutions fell off the list (or closed), their spots quickly taken up by others. For the fifth year in a row, Tai'an Table continues to retain its trio of stars under founder Stefan Stiller and Executive Chef Christiaan Stoop. As last year saw the closure of Paul Pairet's Ultraviolet, the number of Shanghai restaurants with a three-star ranking dwindles to just the one. In the two-star category, three new venues have moved up the ranks to two-star status – Amazing Chinese Cuisine (Changning), T'ang Court, and Tou Zao .

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Credit: Sophie Steiner

As expected, the one-star category saw the most shake-up with three new entries ( Fabula , Huaiyang Delights, and Vivant by Johnny Pham ) along with three drop-offs ( YongFoo Élite dropped down to Michelin Select, PHÉNIX dropped off entirely, and EHB closed), plus three ascending to two stars (Amazing Chinese Cuisine, T' ang Court, and Tou Zao ).

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Copy Editor's Note: 1929 by Guillaume Galliot, which we covered last year, made it onto the Michelin Select list.

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Copy Editor's Note: Aster by Joshua Paris also made it onto the Michelin Select Restaurant list. A true gem in the city.

Credit: Sophie Steiner

This year also saw eight new Bib Gourmand and twelve new Michelin Select restaurants added to the list. With each star awarded, the culinary landscape shifts, and new contenders emerge. It's a thrilling time filled with delicious tension, where every bite counts! Before we get on to the full winner's list, a quick explanation of how the ratings work: With esteem and status that can boost a restaurant to the top of the ranks, the Michelin Guide identifies the best of the best in regional dining, breaking down their picks into ten categories: Three Star

Two Star

One Star

Bib Gourmand

Michelin Plate

Young Chef

Sommelier

Service

Mentor Chef

Green Star

Three Stars

Credit: Ti Gong

"A restaurant worth a special journey, indicating exceptional cuisine where diners eat extremely well, often superbly. Distinctive dishes are precisely executed, using superlative ingredients." Taian Table Two Stars

Credit: Ti Gong

"A restaurant worth a detour, indicating excellent cuisine, skillfully and carefully crafted dishes of outstanding quality." 102 House

8 1/2 Otto e Mezzo Bombana

Amazing Chinese Cuisine ( Changning )

Bao Li Xuan

Canton 8 (Huangpu)

Da Vittorio

Fu He Hui

Imperial Treasure

Ji Pin Court

T'ang Court ( promotion)

The House of Rong

Tou Zao (promotion) One Star

Credit: Ti Gong

"A good place to stop on your journey, indicating a very good restaurant in its category, offering cuisine prepared to a consistently high standard." Amazing Chinese Cuisine ( Channing ) Canton Table Cheng Long Hang (Huangpu) Da Dong ( Xuhui ) Fabula (new) Fu1015 Fu1039 Fu1088 Gastro Esthetics at DaDong Huaiyang Delights ( Jing 'an) (new) Il Ristorante - Niko Romito Jin Xuan Lao Zheng Xing ​ Le Comptoir de Pierre Gagnaire Lei Garden (Pudong & Xuhui ) Ling Long Lu Style (Huangpu) Maison Lameloise Meet the Bund (Zhongshan Rd E2) Ming Court Moose ( Changning &Pudong) Narisawa Obscura Oriental Sense & Palate Ren He Guan ( Xuhui ) Seventh Son Sheng Yong Xing (Huangpu) Sole Vivant by Johnny Pham (new) Wu You Xian (new) Xin Rong Ji (Nanjing Rd W.) Yi Long Court Yong Fu ( Hongkou &Huangpu) Yong Yi Ting Yue Hai Tang Zhou She (Minhang)







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Bib Gourmand Restaurants "Fantastic cooking at reasonable prices." 157 Shi Fang (new) A Niang Mian Guan A Yong Mian Guan ( Donshufang Rd) (new) Blossom (new) Chun Cong's Kitchen (new) Da Hu Chun (Middle Sichuan Rd) Easeful Cuisine ( Jing' an) Gong De Lin (Nanjing Rd W.) Hao Sheng He Shan Mian Jia (new) Ho Hung Kee Jingmei Wuxi Noodles ( Jing 'an) Lan Xin Lao Di Fang Mian Guan Lu Bo Lang Mao Long Mi Thai Nanxiang Steamed Bun ( Yuyuan Rd) Ning Hai Shi Fu (new) Ou Yue Zun Xian (new) Polux Qiao Ai Lai Lai Xiao Long (Huangpu) Rong Cuisine Rongjia Noodles Soup with Yellow Croaker ( Jing 'an) Tan (new) The Lakeside Veggie The Taste of Huzhou (new) Wang Lu Xiao Tao Mian Guan Yangzhou Fan Dian Yong Fu Mini (Pudong) Yu Du Lao Wei Mian (Huangpu) Yu Ge Zhanjiang ( Jing 'an) Yunhe Noodle (Huangpu)