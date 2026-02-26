[SH Buzz] 9 New Restaurants & Green & Safe CLOSING End of Month

Christmas. Check. New Year's. Check. Spring Festival. Check. Valentine's Day. Check The last two months have been a whirlwind, to say the least. Yet somehow, there have still been a handful of new openings going on. Keep it coming, Shanghai. First up... a new bar. Bar Pesce is set to open in April in the previous Sage space on Suzhou Rd S. as a seafood-focused bar built around fish and seafood as raw material rather than tradition. Its menu will flow seamlessly across bar bites, raw preparations, charcoal-grilled selections, pastas and whole-fish creations – guided solely by ingredient quality and authentic flavor, unbound by geographical labels. The space is designed as a social haven: a place to sip, share lightly, or dine fully, with wine or cocktail in hand. Helming the kitchen is Adam Zhou, former sous-chef at Sage, who crafts a fresh, borderless approach to seafood cooking. Complementing it is Pescetti, a sister food truck nestled within Blackstone on Fuxing Rd M. Carrying the same essence as Bar Pesce, it translates that same core spirit into a more relaxed, quick-service format, focusing on grilled, fried, and raw fish panini sandwiches. If you go... 1407 Nan Suzhou Rd 南苏州路1407号

Luneurs has opened its 13th location in Shanghai (and first location in Jing'an) just a month ago, in Reel Mall. This new outpost is also the Shanghai-born/French brand's new flagship location, focused on all-day dining, afternoon tea, and after-work snack and drink options. Like other Luneurs locations, there are ample pastries and ice cream, but this location is also the home of the newly launched gluten-free line of pastries that spans cinnamon rolls, bagels, savory rolls, muffins, cakes, bread, and more. The space remains consistent with the Luneurs identity – warm lighting, friendly atmosphere, and welcoming service – through light wood and minimalistic white designs, plus inviting brightly colored paintings on the wall. The menu is a balance between healthy and pleasure. Expect everything from salads and rice bowls to pizza, pasta, and grab-and-go pastries, like the internet-famous moon buns (RMB 28-32) in fun flavors, like sweet potato and mochi, ice cream stuffed, and ham, cheese, and soft-poached egg. If you go... Rm 1D, Reel Department Store, 1601 Nanjing Rd W. 静安寺街道南京西路1601号芮欧百货1D室

Jomoo is a fresh Italian canteen that swung its doors open along Hengshan Rd at the end of last year. Specializing in Italian Mediterranean cuisine at approachable, everyday prices, expect traditional starters like eggplant parmesan and baby octopus, followed by Napoli-style pizzas, pastas, and meaty mains. The expansive floor-to-ceiling windows and ample terrace space translate to sun-drenched afternoons, ideal for the warmer weather soon to come. If you go... Rm 2101, 1/F, 199 Hengshan Rd 衡山路199号2101室1楼

TOR is a newly opened steakhouse on the Bund with American-Italian cuisine like pasta, burrata, carpaccio, and Australian-imported steaks abound. With a stellar terrace overlooking Lujiazui, the venue also offers an afternoon tea set, best enjoyed under the warmth of the sun. For the Bund (and for a steakhouse), prices are fairly pocket-friendly, with the average person doling out around RMB200-250. If you go... Rm 1, 9/F, 1 Zhongshan E1 外滩街道中山东一路1号9楼1室

In last month's January 2026 Buzz, we mentioned a whole slew of new openings along Yongyuan Lu at Shanghai's newest lifestyle hub. Adding to the list is Who Chairs, a contemporary cocktail bistro where creative bites are designed to pair perfectly with equally inventive libations, situated right below Baxter the Club. The menu is organized into sections of The First Glass, The Second Glass, The Third Glass, and so on, with progressively heavier and more complex bites in each category. Think aged duck ham and chicory salad to start, chicken wings stuffed with pork, shrimp, water bamboo, and shiitake mushrooms next, roast Sanhuang chicken with black truffle as a main, followed by Shanghai style eel rice to round out the meal. The name also refers to the multitude of chairs (and tables) that make up the venue's eclectic decor, not one being like another. The warm lighting and unpretentious vibe make for a place we see ourselves spending ample time. If you go... Rm B103, Bldg B, Yongyuan Rd 永源路6号B栋B103室

A "New Chinese Fusion Style" restaurant, White Foods opened earlier this month on Hengshan Rd across from Union Trading Co. Specializing in rice bowl sets, matcha desserts, and cocktails, the food and drinks line-up sees a wide range of global influences against a Chinese flavor backbone. On the savory side, it's mostly fish, meat, and/or vegetables atop rice with paired soups and salads at reasonable lunch prices (78-118 yuan depending on protein), but the venue's main draw is really its photo-worthy matcha treats. From matcha pudding to matcha sauce-doused cake, from matcha stuffed mochi with strawberry to matcha cream-filled cookies, plus every kind of matcha beverage you can imagine, this is a matcha lover's dream come true. If you go... No. 307 Hengshan Road 衡山路307号

Craving a cheap and cheerful sandwich by Tianzifang? Hyada's, playfully nicknamed "The Sandwich Club" just opened in Lu One Mall by Madang Lu, offering "Asian-inspired" sandos to the Xujiahui hungry masses. Sandwiches range from RMB27-58 with tasty flavor combinations like crispy chicken cutlet, Korean style boneless chicken thigh, Vietnamese street style sandwich, and Hong Kong style club sandwich. There are also Japanese-style dessert sandwiches filled with fruit and cream. If you go... Lane 838, Huangpi South Road, China Overseas MixC, B1 打浦桥街道黄陂南路838弄中海环宇荟B1

Ze Tian Plus (泽田本家PLUS+) is a Chinese-Japanese dorayaki brand that opened last month in Shanghai Zhenru UniPark MAX Mall in Putuo. The shop specializes in dorayaki, a popular Japanese confection (wagashi) consisting of two small, fluffy pancakes sandwiched around a sweet cream filling. There are traditional flavors, like matcha, red bean, or taro, but also creative ones, like coconut cream with coconut crispies, Oreo cookie crunch, and strawberry cream stuffed with real strawberries and vanilla pudding. What separates Ze Tian Plus from other dorayaki is the play on texture. While most dorayaki are just soft on soft (pancake on cream), these dorayaki include a textural element or crunch, without being too sweet, at affordable prices of just RMB16-18 a pop. There are also a variety of pudding cups on offer. If you go... Rm LG2017-2, LG2, No. 1, Lane 699 Tongchuan Rd, Shanghai Zhenru MixC MAX, 铜川路699弄1号上海真如环宇城MAXLG2层LG2017-2室

A Chiang Mai, Thailand-style eatery, Kukuwa, opened at the end of last year on Huashan Lu in an airy, sun-filled space. The menu sees a lot of Thai classics – pad krapao, tom yum, crab curry, grilled pork neck, fish sauce chicken wings, papaya salad, and the like – presented in a more modern bistro style. Do not skip the Thai tea soft serve, also available served with a churro. If you go... 325 Huashan Road 华山路325

