[SH Buzz] Some BIG Openings in Shanghai + Cannery Closing

It's time for your monthly serving of new restaurants, bars and tasty gossip tidbits. This month we are doling out that juicy, juicy gossip in "value meal" servings since Shanghai's food & beverage scene is super-sizing these days. Goodbye portion control. First, this is big, share-worthy news. The city's entire bar industry is abuzz as rumors have been flying as of late about what is said to be the opening of the year. Why? Because powerhouse bar Handshake Speakeasy from Mexico City, the No. 1 bar in the entire world according to The World's 50 Best list in both 2024 and 2025, is opening a new concept in collaboration with the SG Group (Sober Company, Speak Low, Swirl, and numerous other Shingo Gokan concepts around the globe), right on Shanghai's very own Nanchang Road next to Penicillin. While the official announcement has yet to be released, excitement is in the air as Shanghai continues to make its mark on the global bar scene. Stay tuned for more updates coming soon!

Openings & News1) The Handshake Speakeasy + SG Group Collab opening in Shanghai Credit: Ti Gong

Credit: Ti Gong

2) Goodman is Back! In the form of Goodman Bar Credit: Ti Gong

Credit: Ti Gong

Everyone's favorite smash burger joint, Goodman, shocked Shanghai's hungry masses by closing this past March, but it has flipped back onto the scene this past month, repositioned as Bar Goodman. The new digs are in the former 2nd-floor Little Catch space along Yanping Road in Jing'an District. This low-lit neighborhood bar features a menu of classic smash burgers, shareable plates (fresh oysters, steak tartare, fried chicken, fish schnitzel, steak-frites, and the like), and a signature, sub-zero cocktail program.

3) Nono's starts brunch Credit: Sophie Steiner

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Backed by the majority of the same team, Nono's, sister restaurant to the iconic Yaya's, just launched an epic brunch lineup, all in the same Italian-meets-Chinese vein. Think overflowing seafood platters made all the more enticing with the addition of homemade XO sauce, locally sourced seafood, and Taiwan berry and soy sauce preserved fish crudo, creamy burrata swimming in an oxheart tomato salsa with basil, Shaoxing wine-marinated tuna with a nip of Sichuan peppercorn heat, Hong Kong diner-style scrambled eggs with char siu, croque madame pizza, roast chicken with a ginger scallion, and so much more.

4) Alma Luna by Yao Lu of Union Trading Company opening

We reported this past April on celebrated mixologist and owner of Union Trading Company, Yao Lu, opening another bar in Shanghai, poetically dubbed Alma Luna. Well, the time is now, and Alma Luna is currently in soft opening on Xiangyang Road. Inspired by the romance and rhythm of steamy Havana nights, the bar features warm lighting, vintage décor, and subtle patina, exercising restraint rather than excess in a space for 45 patrons. This is not a high-energy outpost like UTC, but rather a space for casual conversation, connection, and presence over tasty tipples. Regarding said tasty tipples, the cocktail program bridges Cuban classics and contemporary creations like a frozen Miami Vice, a smashable daiquiri, and a booze-forward El Presidente, to name a few. On the food front, Alma Luna is collaborating with Chef Ling of Spanish resto Pirata on a lineup of sharing plates and snacks.

5) So Mezze by Pasha opens a new branch in Xuhui Credit: Sophie Steiner

With three solid years under its belt already, Turkish "tapas" resto So Mezze has expanded with another location, So Mezze by Pasha on Tianyaoqiao Road in Xuhui District. Come hungry and ready to enjoy a mix of marinated and flame-licked meat skewers roasted over hot coals, mezze sharing plates, wallet-friendly wines, and more!

6) Affordable Thai with Chinese flair, Lai Lai Lai opens a new outpost on Jiashan Road Credit: Sophie Steiner

Similarly, casual Thai canteen Lai Lai Lai has also opened a second branch with a more expanded menu along Jiashan Road. Like the trendiest Bangkok bistro with Chinese flair, Lai Lai Lai is cheap, cheerful and quaint. The new location brings more dishes, like roasted pork ribs, roasted threadfin fish with fresh herb salad, stir-fried curry lamb chops, and other hearty curries and mains, to the hungry crowd.

7) New York-style handroll bar Soyfish opens second space on Nanjing Road W. Credit: Sophie Steiner

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Another expansion, Shanghai's latest sushi and New York-style handroll bar, Soyfish has swung open a second set of doors on Nanjing Road W. The green-hued space is doling out signature creations, like a deluxe seafood rice bowl, a bluefin tuna roll with black truffle, and a sriracha tuna roll, among many others.

8) Parisian Bistro 16è opens on Suzhou Creek Credit: Ti Gong

Last month, we covered the expansion of the Guangfu Road area along Suzhou Creek near Fotografiska, and another round of F&B openings is underway, with Parisian bistro 16è leading the charge. This modern French-style restaurant's focus is a 10-course set menu, which is currently being offered at a 50 percent discount for the soft opening through the end of the month. Look forward to creative-meets-classic French fare with an Asian twist, like Brittany blue lobster with burnt corn, oxtail and smoked duck liver ravioli with duck consommé, pigeon breast with asparagus and green pea purée, and freshly baked strawberry madeleines.

9) City's newest live music venue, Candyshop opens on Fenyang Road Credit: Ti Gong

For the night owls, Candyshop is the city's newest live music venue, which opened on July 24 on Fenyang Road. This curated lounge was created by the former hip hop club Ninja team, delivering a relaxed and comfortable lounge atmosphere with energetic party undertones fueled by shisha and cocktails. Expect live DJ sets spanning Afro house to Latin dance to hip hop and R&B.

Closures1) Michelin Star 102 House Credit: Sophie Steiner

Onto the closures, two Michelin-starred 102 House recently shuttered, shocking the city's fine-dining crowd. Having started as a private kitchen in Foshan, 102 House matured into a Bund-side restaurant, specializing in traditional Shunde cooking methods and Cantonese banquet cuisine by respected chef Xu Jingye. Chef Xu is currently focusing on the original Foshan branch of 102 House and collaborations and pop-ups around the region, with hopefully reopening news (or a new opening perhaps) down the line.

2) The Cannery

West Coast Canadian gastro lounge The Cannery, backed by F&B stalwart Mark Klingspon, will be closing at the end of this week along Yuyuan Road after an impressive 10-year run. Famed for its beloved block parties, booze-filled brunches, extensive whiskey and beer lineup, live wood-fire pit, and dog-friendly space, Mark said that this isn't the end of The Cannery. The plan is to find a new location for The Cannery within a year. In the current space, Mark will be converting it into a new concept within a month (exciting)!

3) Yak & Yeti Credit: Sophie Steiner

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Himalayan restaurant and bar Yak & Yeti is closing, and due to much pleading, he's extending until this Saturday for their final day.



Owner Anup Rajbhandari says this isn't the end of his adventures in Shanghai, where he is exploring a change of venue with an updated concept. He's still looking for a location, so if you know of one, get in touch with him on WeChat: AnupRb. (Also message Anup if you're interested in taking over the current space). He's looking for a larger space!

4) Tap House Shangkang Li Credit: Sophie Steiner