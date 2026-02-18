[Hai Lights]
Shanghai

Chinese-Korean Couple's Outfit Challenge at Zhangyuan Amid New Year Vibes

by Li Qian
February 18, 2026
Straight out of a K-drama – a trendy Chinese-Korean couple takes on an outfit challenge at ZHANGYUAN, Shanghai. From global brands to rising Chinese designers, every look tells a story – playful, romantic, and totally picture-perfect. Around them, Zhangyuan Garden is buzzing with Chinese New Year vibes: paper-cut horses, blooming plum blossoms, and handwritten "Fu" blessings. Now it's your turn – who styled it better?

Editor: Li Jiaohao

#Shanghai
