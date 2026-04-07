[Hai Streets] 11 Very Cool Landmarks to Explore in Jing'an

Hai Streets is our semi-regular column on Shanghai's great commercial arteries. From Nanjing Rd East's blend of heritage storefronts and pop-culture malls to Huaihai's luxe lanes and Hongqiao's international cultural diversity hubs, we explore how Shanghai's commercial hubs drive billions in sales and shape the city's identity – where commerce, culture and history collide in neon, nostalgia and nonstop foot traffic.

Few streets reveal Shanghai's layered identity as vividly as Nanjing Road W. Here, golden temple roofs rise above luxury storefronts, Art Deco dance halls recall the glamour of the 1930s, and historic mansions quietly hide behind leafy plane trees. Within just a few kilometers, you can experience centuries of the city's cultural evolution, from ancient spirituality to experimental theater. This city walk traces a cultural corridor along Nanjing Road W., connecting spiritual landmarks, architectural icons, legendary restaurants, and creative venues. Take a stroll with us, and see how part of Shanghai's story unfolds.

Credit: Imaginechina

Start Point: Jing'an Temple & Jing'an Park (静安寺 & 静安公园) Jing'an Temple has been on same version of this spot since the Three Kingdoms period (AD 220-280), which puts its origins somewhere around 1,700 years ago. It moved to its current address on Nanjing Road W. in 1216 during the Southern Song Dynasty (1127-1279), and has been reconstructed so many times since that you'd be forgiven for wondering what's original. The answer, it turns out, is more than you'd expect: Restoration work in the 1980s uncovered Song Dynasty (960-1279) stone column bases still in the ground, which is the kind of detail that reframes everything above it. Across the street, Jing'an Park does exactly what a park in the middle of a dense commercial district should do. Lawns, fountains, plane trees doing their plane tree thing, and inside is a pretty atmospheric Thai restaurant called Thai Gallery. Address: 1686 Nanjing Rd W. & 1649 Nanjing Rd W. 南京西路1686号、南京西路1649号

Credit: Virtual Shanghai

Credit: Imaginechina

Stop 1: Paramount Dancing Hall (百乐门) Few buildings capture the glamour of 1930s Shanghai like the Paramount Dancing Hall. Opened in 1933, the Art Deco dance hall quickly became the city's most fashionable nightlife venue and earned the title "No. 1 Ballroom in the Far East." During Shanghai's golden age, celebrities and socialites gathered here to dance to live jazz orchestras beneath glittering lights. Today, the restored ballroom hosts performances and events, keeping the spirit of Shanghai's cosmopolitan past alive. Address: 218 Yuyuan Rd 愚园路218号

Grand Dancing Hall in Paramount (1925) Credit: Virtual Shanghai

Paramount Dancing Hall (1925) Credit: Virtual Shanghai

Bar in Paramount (1925) Credit: Virtual Shanghai

Lobby in the Paramount (1925) Credit: Virtual Shanghai

Glass Ball Room in Paramount (1925) Credit: Virtual Shanghai 5 Photos | View Slide Show

Credit: Imaginechina

Credit: Imaginechina

Stop 2: Shanghai Exhibition Center (上海展览中心) With its grand columns and towering central spire, the Shanghai Exhibition Center is one of the city's most recognizable architectural landmarks. Completed in 1955, the complex was originally known as the Sino-Soviet Friendship Building, reflecting the political climate of the era. Before that, the site was Hardoon Garden, the private estate of the wealthy entrepreneur Silas Aaron Hardoon. Today the building hosts major events including the Shanghai Book Fair, international exhibitions and conferences. Address: 1000 Yan'an Rd M. 延安中路1000号

Credit: Virtual Shanghai

Credit: Imaginechina

Credit: Imaginechina

Stop 3: Prada Rong Zhai (荣宅) Rong Zongjing built this mansion on Shaanxi Road N. between 1899 and 1910, when his family was in the process of becoming one of the most important industrial dynasties in modern Chinese history. The building reflects that moment of ambition: Western structure, Chinese decorative detail, the two sitting together without apology. Prada took it on, restored it with the kind of care that money and genuine interest can produce when both show up at once, and now it runs as a cultural venue for exhibitions and events. Worth the detour off Nanjing Road. If you're hungry, there is also the Prada Cafe, a "treat yourself" type of escape in the city. Address: 186 Shaanxi Rd N. 陕西北路186号

Credit: Imaginechina

Inner view of Prada Rong Zhai Credit: Imaginechina



3 Photos | View Slide Show

Stop 4: Meixin Dim Sum Shop (美新点心店) For a taste of everyday Shanghai life, stop by Meixin Dim Sum Shop, a beloved local eatery famous for its handmade tangyuan – glutinous rice balls filled with sweet sesame or savory pork. Small but always lively, the shop attracts both loyal locals and curious visitors looking for authentic Shanghai snacks. Address: 105 Shaanxi Rd N. 陕西北路105号

Credit: Imaginechina

Stop 5: Longfeng Qipao (龙凤旗袍) Founded in 1936, Longfeng Qipao represents the elegance of traditional Shanghai fashion. The brand is famous for its handcrafted qipao, the iconic dress associated with the city's refined aesthetic. Its tailoring techniques, including intricate piping, embroidery and hand painting, were recognized as National Intangible Cultural Heritage in 2011. Address: 207 Shaanxi Rd N. 陕西北路207号

Credit: Imaginechina

Stop 6: Mei Long Zhen Restaurant (梅龙镇酒家) Since 1938, Mei Long Zhen Restaurant has been a cornerstone of Shanghai's dining culture. Known for its refined cuisine and elegant setting, the restaurant has long been a destination for banquets and celebrations. Today it remains one of the city's most respected time-honored restaurants, continuing to serve classic dishes in a historic atmosphere. Address: No. 22, Lane 1081 Nanjing Rd W. 南京西路1081弄22号

Credit: Imaginechina

Stop 7: The McKinnon Hotel (麦金侬酒店) On Beijing Road W., in a building that gives nothing away from the outside, Shanghai's most ambitious piece of theater has been running for years. "Sleep No More" takes Shakespeare's "Macbeth," relocates it to a fictional 1930s Shanghai hotel, removes the seats entirely and turns the audience loose across over 90 fully dressed rooms. You follow whoever interests you. You go wherever you want. The story happens around you, without you, whether you find it or not. Address: 1013 Beijing Rd W. 北京西路1013号

Credit: Imaginechina

Stop 8: Kaisiling Cake (凯司令) Kaisiling has been here since 1928, which in Shanghai terms means it has outlasted empires, political systems and approximately ten thousand newer cafés that seemed more exciting at the time. The thing to order is the chestnut cake, a recipe they locked down in 1954 and have seen no reason to revisit since. Delicate crumb, serious depth of flavor. The storefront looks like it hasn't changed much either. That's the point. Address: 1001 Nanjing Rd W. 南京西路1001号

Credit: Ti Gong

Credit: Ti Gong

Stop 9: Majestic Theatre (美琪大戏院) Built in 1941, the Majestic Theatre once held the title of the "No. 1 Theater in Asia." Designed by architect Fan Wenzhao, the venue originally screened films before evolving into a major stage for opera, drama and musical performances. Today it remains a central venue in Shanghai's performing arts scene. Address: 66 Jiangning Rd 江宁路66号

Credit: Virtual Shanghai

Credit: Imaginechina

Credit: Imaginechina

End Point: Wang Jia Sha (王家沙) End your walk at Wang Jia Sha, a famous China time-honored brand founded in 1945. Known for its Shanghainese snack, the restaurant's specialties include crab roe soup dumplings, shrimp wontons, pan-fried noodles and red bean pastries, flavors that evoke nostalgic memories for many locals. At almost any time of day, you'll find a steady line forming outside, a quiet testament to its enduring popularity and reputation. Address: 805 Nanjing Rd W. 南京西路805号