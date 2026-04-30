[My Shanghai] 48 Hours in Shanghai by a 10-Year Foodie Veteran

Copy Editor's Note: Recently we published a semi-viral piece in direct response to the New York Time's article "36 Hours in Shanghai." Reader responses confirmed what we already suspected: A good many things were missing. Shanghai is vast. Our readers will no doubt have their own strong opinions on what a perfect 48 hours here should look like, and we welcome that. What follows is one curated vision of the city, by Sophie Steiner. It may well be the first in a series, one that opens up the floor to multiple angles, multiple itineraries, multiple Shanghais. A note for those arriving hungry: Just over half the places listed in this piece are food and drink related, which makes this a particularly useful read for the serious foodie traveler. This guide references over 80 locations. Take note of the ones you want in your itinerary, and then find their addresses in the addendum at the end.

Experience a fusion of futuristic skyscrapers and colonial-era charm with this 48-hour itinerary to Shanghai, China's global epicenter. Beyond the commonplace recommendations – like stroll along the iconic Bund at sunrise, a visit to Shanghai's Yuyuan Garden, a climb up the Oriental Pearl TV Tower, a shopping spree along Nanjing Road E., or a meander through the winding back alleys of touristy Tianzifang – this guide is all about this city's best-kept secrets, ensuring you make the most of every moment in this bustling metropolis.

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Credit: Sophie Steiner

After living in Shanghai more than 10 years, this curated 48-hour city guide will navigate you through the cream of the crop on what to do, see and eat in the Paris of the East.

Day 1

Credit: Sophie Steiner

If you happen to be in Shanghai on a Friday morning, Juqi Antique Market is worth the early morning wake-up call. Equal parts trash and treasure, this market represents a bygone era of China's past in a time-warp vortex of a building. Like one massive indoor garage sale, visitors are caught between piles of worn books, family heirlooms and curio of yesteryear. Between the wee hours of 5am and lunch times on Fridays is when the market is most active; be prepared to haggle.

Credit: Sophie Steiner

If you are otherwise not inclined to start your adventures at 5am, kickstart your Shanghai weekend at a leisurely pace like a local with a jianbing – a savory folded crepe cooked with eggs, scallions, cilantro, sweet bean paste, chili sauce and a crispy fried wonton skin – found on every street corner for about US$1. One of the best in the city is at the corner of Jiangning Road and Aomen Road.

Credit: Sophie Steiner

From there, walk a few blocks toward M50, Shanghai's art district. Transformed from a former cotton mill into a creative hub in 2000, it houses over 120 galleries, artist studios, cafés and shops. Island6 is a favorite, known for new-media art that merges traditional Chinese design with modern technology through interactive LED installations. Interested in more art museums? Shanghai has endless options, starting with the Museum of Art Pudong, the Long Museum and Fotografiska – a premier international photography museum housed in a restored 1931 warehouse along the Suzhou Creek. Alternatively, if you want to make your whole trip cultural, check out our guide, The Four Art Districts of Shanghai.

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Credit: Sophie Steiner

On the backside of M50 is an entryway onto the Suzhou Creek, a 12.5-kilometer revitalized riverfront pathway tracing historical architecture, cafés and scenic views all the way from the legendary Bund skyline to the western suburbs. Head toward Tian An 1000 Trees, an eco-conscious mixed-use development housing shops, restaurants, work spaces and ample terraces from which one can enjoy waterfront views. Grab a snack in the basement food court or admire the site from the walking path.

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From here, venture south to Jade Buddha Temple, a historic and well-maintained temple in north Jing'an. The Jade Buddha Temple is a renowned Song Dynasty-style (960-1279), still-active Chan Buddhist monastery built in 1882. The temple houses both a seated and reclining Buddha. If you're lucky, you will get to see the monks praying.

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Now that you've worked up an appetite, head to lunch at Yaya's, a trendy Italian-Chinese fusion joint with fun vibes and a lineup of noodle-centric plates like mapo tofu lasagna and oil-splash pappardelle.

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Credit: Sophie Steiner

If you're craving a sweet finish, grab a donut, pastry or bun at Sloppy Gin, a scoop of Asian-inspired gelato at Azabuya (they have five grades of matcha to choose from, amongst more than a dozen other flavors), or an afternoon pick-me-up coffee at Australian brunch café Egg.

Credit: Sophie Steiner

From here, you've got two options: one for the do-ers – Zhujiajiao – and the other for the be-ers – Hengyue Xinshe Hot Springs at Anandi Hotel. Zhujiajao is a watertown located 50 kilometers outside of downtown Shanghai. Dubbed "the Venice of Shanghai," Zhujiajiao is one of the oldest settlements in China, with architecture dating back to the Song and Yuan (1206-1368) dynasties. Here, visitors can explore historic trading streets, take a paddle boat cruise along the canals, visit ancient gardens and enjoy the local fare.

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For those looking to kick back and relax, Hengyue Xinshe Hot Springs is the ideal escape, a premium wellness retreat focusing on holistic relaxation through Ayurveda and nature-inspired therapy. For an entrance fee (227 yuan), visitors have six-hour access to unlimited saunas, hot and cold pools, hot springs, therapeutic heat rooms (Himalayan salt, jade, etc.), wellness activities like paddleboard yoga, sound healing, and free-flow fruit, beverages, and snacks.

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Return back to the city just in time to treat yourself to a splurge-worthy meal. Options span pastry-cuisine inspired tasting menu restaurant Ting by Frederic Jaros, stellar Peking duck at Sheng Yong Xin, two Michelin-starred Italian fine dining at 8 1/2 Otto e Mezzo Bombana, regional Chinese cuisine centered around the concept of "xian" (umami) at Ling Long, or contemporary South Korean fine dining rooted in heritage recipes at NABI.

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With adrenaline fueling your first 24 hours, post-dinner swing by award-winning Sober Company – a bar split across four distinct spaces: Sober Kissa (a coffee and tea cocktails-focused lounge); Sober Izakaya (sushi bar with paired tipples); Sober Sakaba (second floor bistro with 10 classics with a twist); and Tipsy (a hidden speakeasy) – before heading upstairs to INS – a multi-story vertical nightlife amusement park of sorts, featuring 10 independent nightclubs, bars and lounges across seven floors, allowing guests to explore various musical genres, from techno to K-pop, with a single, all-access ticket.

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Or, for a slightly tamer night out, throw one back at Pony Up – a neighborhood hangout serving playful libations – and, directly across the street, Gallow's Humor – a craft cocktail watering-hole-meets-dungeon-rave through hypnotic techno, psychedelic lighting, and consciousness-expanding flavors – before ending the evening at Chair Club for some of the best R&B and hip hop live music performances in town.

Retire to your urban oasis at The Upper House, a luxury, design-drivel hotel in the heart of Jing'an, Neri&Hu-sustainably designed The Sukhothai Shanghai, or spring for the high energy W Shanghai – The Bund, a space that blends 1920s Shanghai glamour with futuristic, bold design.

Day 2

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If you're in Shanghai on a weekend, free flow dim sum brunch at YEN (in the W Shanghai – The Bund) is a must. Running every Saturday and Sunday from 11:30am-2:30pm for 388 yuan/person, this Shanghai institution rolls out the red carpet with over 60 plates to choose from, from steamed to seared, baked to fried, staples to fusion, land to sea, and soups to sweets, all made fresh to order. Otherwise, seek caffeinated inspiration at T12Lab, an experimental coffee roaster in Xuhui lauded for its high-quality espresso-based drinks, specialty beans and tranquil wabi-sabi atmosphere.

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Next, head to Man Man Tang Bao, a hole-in-the-wall xiaolongbao mainstay doling out the city's tastiest soup dumplings, congee and black sesame tangyuan (glutinous rice balls).

Time for some culture at the Shanghai Propaganda Poster Art Center, a private museum sporting 6,000+ original, historically significant propaganda posters from 1910 to 1990, with a focus on the Maoist era. Located in a non-descript office building, it documents China's social, political and cultural shifts, offering a unique, often unseen, perspective on 20th-century history. From there, wander through the leafy, tree-lined streets of the downtown area. Don't miss the picturesque Wukang Road, café-lined Wulumuqi Road and boutique-filled Anfu Road. Build up a hankering for lunch by strolling through Zhongshan Park, a 200,000-square-meter public park boasting a blend of English-style natural landscaping and Chinese garden design.

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Credit: Sophie Steiner

For lunch, you've got options: Bottega serves standout Neapolitan pizza, Zup covers the American Midwest 'zas (choose from either thick-cut Detroit squares or thin crust tavern-style slices), Tacolicious is all about the downright delicious Tex-Mex, Nerds is for the focaccia panini sandwich lovers, Kebaba supplies Shanghai's hungry masses with Euro-style kebabs from lunch to late-night, and Polux, backed by celebrity chef Paul Pairet, is a French bistro with all the classics done right plus one of the most comfortable patios in town.

Credit: Sophie Steiner

For the remainder of the afternoon, spend time exploring the North Bund, a quieter substitute to the main Bund promenade that is equally picturesque sans the crowds. Visit the famous Luckin Coffee outpost that opens to sprawling skyline views and the North Bund Green Land with its metallic, mirror-finished, egg-shaped dome that provides a fish-eye view of the Oriental Pearl TV Tower and the Lujiazui skyline.

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Or, head west from downtown towards Gubei for a taste of Shanghai's sizeable Little Tokyo and, even further toward Hongqiao airport, to check out the expansive Koreatown.

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Return to the city in time to keep it local for dinner with options spanning sesame paste noodles and fried Shanghai-style pork chops at time-honored noodle shop Wei Xiang Zhai, fiery Chongqing pugamian (blanket noodles) simmered with diner's choice of fried chickpeas, braised beef, or intestines at Qian Ping Ping Mian Dian, pillowy yet crispy shengjianbao (pan-fried buns) and scallion oil noodles at 24-hour haunt Dong Tai Xiang, or, for something more substantial, go for lively Ningbo seafood "izakaya" San Bai Bei or Guizhou-style sour tomato and fish hotpot at Maolago.

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Round out the evening with a nightcap at any of Shanghai's top cocktail bars – from the World's No. 1 bar, Bar Leone, to Hong Kong transplant Penicillin (for all manner of mad scientist-esque drams), from temple to the agave gods Coa, to straightforward smashable sippers at Bar Blanc, from whimsical cocktail creations at Sting and Honey to revamped classics at Union Trading Co – you truly can't go wrong.

Credit: Sophie Steiner

And just like that, your 48 hours in Shanghai are up. Crawl into bed with satisfaction knowing you've done the city right and left even more for your next visit.