[My Shanghai] 48 Hours in Shanghai by a 10-Year Foodie Veteran
Copy Editor's Note: Recently we published a semi-viral piece in direct response to the New York Time's article "36 Hours in Shanghai." Reader responses confirmed what we already suspected: A good many things were missing.
Shanghai is vast. Our readers will no doubt have their own strong opinions on what a perfect 48 hours here should look like, and we welcome that. What follows is one curated vision of the city, by Sophie Steiner. It may well be the first in a series, one that opens up the floor to multiple angles, multiple itineraries, multiple Shanghais. A note for those arriving hungry: Just over half the places listed in this piece are food and drink related, which makes this a particularly useful read for the serious foodie traveler. This guide references over 80 locations. Take note of the ones you want in your itinerary, and then find their addresses in the addendum at the end.
Experience a fusion of futuristic skyscrapers and colonial-era charm with this 48-hour itinerary to Shanghai, China's global epicenter. Beyond the commonplace recommendations – like stroll along the iconic Bund at sunrise, a visit to Shanghai's Yuyuan Garden, a climb up the Oriental Pearl TV Tower, a shopping spree along Nanjing Road E., or a meander through the winding back alleys of touristy Tianzifang – this guide is all about this city's best-kept secrets, ensuring you make the most of every moment in this bustling metropolis.
After living in Shanghai more than 10 years, this curated 48-hour city guide will navigate you through the cream of the crop on what to do, see and eat in the Paris of the East.
Day 1
If you happen to be in Shanghai on a Friday morning, Juqi Antique Market is worth the early morning wake-up call. Equal parts trash and treasure, this market represents a bygone era of China's past in a time-warp vortex of a building. Like one massive indoor garage sale, visitors are caught between piles of worn books, family heirlooms and curio of yesteryear. Between the wee hours of 5am and lunch times on Fridays is when the market is most active; be prepared to haggle.
If you are otherwise not inclined to start your adventures at 5am, kickstart your Shanghai weekend at a leisurely pace like a local with a jianbing – a savory folded crepe cooked with eggs, scallions, cilantro, sweet bean paste, chili sauce and a crispy fried wonton skin – found on every street corner for about US$1. One of the best in the city is at the corner of Jiangning Road and Aomen Road.
From there, walk a few blocks toward M50, Shanghai's art district. Transformed from a former cotton mill into a creative hub in 2000, it houses over 120 galleries, artist studios, cafés and shops. Island6 is a favorite, known for new-media art that merges traditional Chinese design with modern technology through interactive LED installations.
Interested in more art museums? Shanghai has endless options, starting with the Museum of Art Pudong, the Long Museum and Fotografiska – a premier international photography museum housed in a restored 1931 warehouse along the Suzhou Creek. Alternatively, if you want to make your whole trip cultural, check out our guide, The Four Art Districts of Shanghai.
On the backside of M50 is an entryway onto the Suzhou Creek, a 12.5-kilometer revitalized riverfront pathway tracing historical architecture, cafés and scenic views all the way from the legendary Bund skyline to the western suburbs. Head toward Tian An 1000 Trees, an eco-conscious mixed-use development housing shops, restaurants, work spaces and ample terraces from which one can enjoy waterfront views. Grab a snack in the basement food court or admire the site from the walking path.
From here, venture south to Jade Buddha Temple, a historic and well-maintained temple in north Jing'an. The Jade Buddha Temple is a renowned Song Dynasty-style (960-1279), still-active Chan Buddhist monastery built in 1882. The temple houses both a seated and reclining Buddha. If you're lucky, you will get to see the monks praying.
Now that you've worked up an appetite, head to lunch at Yaya's, a trendy Italian-Chinese fusion joint with fun vibes and a lineup of noodle-centric plates like mapo tofu lasagna and oil-splash pappardelle.
If you're craving a sweet finish, grab a donut, pastry or bun at Sloppy Gin, a scoop of Asian-inspired gelato at Azabuya (they have five grades of matcha to choose from, amongst more than a dozen other flavors), or an afternoon pick-me-up coffee at Australian brunch café Egg.
From here, you've got two options: one for the do-ers – Zhujiajiao – and the other for the be-ers – Hengyue Xinshe Hot Springs at Anandi Hotel.
Zhujiajao is a watertown located 50 kilometers outside of downtown Shanghai. Dubbed "the Venice of Shanghai," Zhujiajiao is one of the oldest settlements in China, with architecture dating back to the Song and Yuan (1206-1368) dynasties. Here, visitors can explore historic trading streets, take a paddle boat cruise along the canals, visit ancient gardens and enjoy the local fare.
For those looking to kick back and relax, Hengyue Xinshe Hot Springs is the ideal escape, a premium wellness retreat focusing on holistic relaxation through Ayurveda and nature-inspired therapy. For an entrance fee (227 yuan), visitors have six-hour access to unlimited saunas, hot and cold pools, hot springs, therapeutic heat rooms (Himalayan salt, jade, etc.), wellness activities like paddleboard yoga, sound healing, and free-flow fruit, beverages, and snacks.
Return back to the city just in time to treat yourself to a splurge-worthy meal. Options span pastry-cuisine inspired tasting menu restaurant Ting by Frederic Jaros, stellar Peking duck at Sheng Yong Xin, two Michelin-starred Italian fine dining at 8 1/2 Otto e Mezzo Bombana, regional Chinese cuisine centered around the concept of "xian" (umami) at Ling Long, or contemporary South Korean fine dining rooted in heritage recipes at NABI.
With adrenaline fueling your first 24 hours, post-dinner swing by award-winning Sober Company – a bar split across four distinct spaces: Sober Kissa (a coffee and tea cocktails-focused lounge); Sober Izakaya (sushi bar with paired tipples); Sober Sakaba (second floor bistro with 10 classics with a twist); and Tipsy (a hidden speakeasy) – before heading upstairs to INS – a multi-story vertical nightlife amusement park of sorts, featuring 10 independent nightclubs, bars and lounges across seven floors, allowing guests to explore various musical genres, from techno to K-pop, with a single, all-access ticket.
Or, for a slightly tamer night out, throw one back at Pony Up – a neighborhood hangout serving playful libations – and, directly across the street, Gallow's Humor – a craft cocktail watering-hole-meets-dungeon-rave through hypnotic techno, psychedelic lighting, and consciousness-expanding flavors – before ending the evening at Chair Club for some of the best R&B and hip hop live music performances in town.
Retire to your urban oasis at The Upper House, a luxury, design-drivel hotel in the heart of Jing'an, Neri&Hu-sustainably designed The Sukhothai Shanghai, or spring for the high energy W Shanghai – The Bund, a space that blends 1920s Shanghai glamour with futuristic, bold design.
Day 2
If you're in Shanghai on a weekend, free flow dim sum brunch at YEN (in the W Shanghai – The Bund) is a must. Running every Saturday and Sunday from 11:30am-2:30pm for 388 yuan/person, this Shanghai institution rolls out the red carpet with over 60 plates to choose from, from steamed to seared, baked to fried, staples to fusion, land to sea, and soups to sweets, all made fresh to order.
Otherwise, seek caffeinated inspiration at T12Lab, an experimental coffee roaster in Xuhui lauded for its high-quality espresso-based drinks, specialty beans and tranquil wabi-sabi atmosphere.
Next, head to Man Man Tang Bao, a hole-in-the-wall xiaolongbao mainstay doling out the city's tastiest soup dumplings, congee and black sesame tangyuan (glutinous rice balls).
Time for some culture at the Shanghai Propaganda Poster Art Center, a private museum sporting 6,000+ original, historically significant propaganda posters from 1910 to 1990, with a focus on the Maoist era. Located in a non-descript office building, it documents China's social, political and cultural shifts, offering a unique, often unseen, perspective on 20th-century history.
From there, wander through the leafy, tree-lined streets of the downtown area. Don't miss the picturesque Wukang Road, café-lined Wulumuqi Road and boutique-filled Anfu Road.
Build up a hankering for lunch by strolling through Zhongshan Park, a 200,000-square-meter public park boasting a blend of English-style natural landscaping and Chinese garden design.
For lunch, you've got options: Bottega serves standout Neapolitan pizza, Zup covers the American Midwest 'zas (choose from either thick-cut Detroit squares or thin crust tavern-style slices), Tacolicious is all about the downright delicious Tex-Mex, Nerds is for the focaccia panini sandwich lovers, Kebaba supplies Shanghai's hungry masses with Euro-style kebabs from lunch to late-night, and Polux, backed by celebrity chef Paul Pairet, is a French bistro with all the classics done right plus one of the most comfortable patios in town.
For the remainder of the afternoon, spend time exploring the North Bund, a quieter substitute to the main Bund promenade that is equally picturesque sans the crowds. Visit the famous Luckin Coffee outpost that opens to sprawling skyline views and the North Bund Green Land with its metallic, mirror-finished, egg-shaped dome that provides a fish-eye view of the Oriental Pearl TV Tower and the Lujiazui skyline.
Or, head west from downtown towards Gubei for a taste of Shanghai's sizeable Little Tokyo and, even further toward Hongqiao airport, to check out the expansive Koreatown.
Return to the city in time to keep it local for dinner with options spanning sesame paste noodles and fried Shanghai-style pork chops at time-honored noodle shop Wei Xiang Zhai, fiery Chongqing pugamian (blanket noodles) simmered with diner's choice of fried chickpeas, braised beef, or intestines at Qian Ping Ping Mian Dian, pillowy yet crispy shengjianbao (pan-fried buns) and scallion oil noodles at 24-hour haunt Dong Tai Xiang, or, for something more substantial, go for lively Ningbo seafood "izakaya" San Bai Bei or Guizhou-style sour tomato and fish hotpot at Maolago.
Round out the evening with a nightcap at any of Shanghai's top cocktail bars – from the World's No. 1 bar, Bar Leone, to Hong Kong transplant Penicillin (for all manner of mad scientist-esque drams), from temple to the agave gods Coa, to straightforward smashable sippers at Bar Blanc, from whimsical cocktail creations at Sting and Honey to revamped classics at Union Trading Co – you truly can't go wrong.
And just like that, your 48 hours in Shanghai are up. Crawl into bed with satisfaction knowing you've done the city right and left even more for your next visit.
If you go...
Landmarks & Attractions (Common/Touristy)
- The Bund – Zhongshan Rd E1, Huangpu District | 黄浦区中山东一路
- Yuyuan Garden – 218 Anren St, near Fuyou Rd, Huangpu District | 黄浦区安仁街218号，近福佑路
- Oriental Pearl TV Tower – 1 Century Ave, Pudong New Area | 浦东新区世纪大道1号
- Nanjing Road E. (Pedestrian Mall) – 558 Nanjing Rd E., Huangpu District | 黄浦区南京东路558号
- Tianzifang – Lane 210, Taikang Rd, Xuhui District | 徐汇区泰康路210弄
Markets
- Juqi Antique Market – 1514 Lingshi Rd, Putuo District | 普陀区灵石路1514号
Art & Culture
- M50 Art Hub – 50 Moganshan Rd, Putuo District (near Suzhou Creek; Metro Line 13, Jiangning Road Station) | 普陀区莫干山路50号，近苏州河，地铁13号线江宁路站
- Island6 Arts Center (inside M50) – Bldg 6 50 Moganshan Rd, Putuo District | 普陀区莫干山路50号6号楼
- Museum of Art Pudong (MAP) – 2777 Binjiang Ave, Pudong New Area | 浦东新区滨江大道2777号
- Long Museum (West Bund) – 3398 Longteng Ave, Xuhui District | 徐汇区龙腾大道3398号
- Long Museum (Pudong) – No. 210, Lane 2255, Luoshan Rd, Pudong New Area | 浦东新区罗山路2255弄210号
- Fotografiska Shanghai – 127 Guangfu Rd, Jing'an District (along the Suzhou Creek) | 静安区光复路127号，苏州河沿岸
- Shanghai Propaganda Poster Art Center – 7/F, 726 Yan'an Rd W., Changning District | 长宁区延安西路726号7楼 (Note: moved from its old basement location in 2019; take elevator to the 7th floor)
Parks, Streets & Neighborhoods
- Suzhou Creek Riverfront Pathway – runs from the Bund area west along the creek through the Putuo District
- The leafy downtown area – Centered around Huaihai Road M., Fuxing Road and surrounding streets in Xuhui/Huangpu districts
- Wukang Road (in Xuhui District) | 徐汇区武康路
- Wulumuqi Road (in Xuhui District) | 徐汇区乌鲁木齐路
- Anfu Road (in Xuhui District) | 徐汇区安福路
- North Bund – Along the Huangpu River, Hongkou District (north of Suzhou Creek)
- North Bund Green Land (egg-shaped dome) – North Bund area, Hongkou District
- Zhongshan Park – 780 Changning Rd, Changning District (Metro Lines 2/3/4, Zhongshan Park Station) | 长宁区长宁路780号，地铁2/3/4号线中山公园站
- Gubei (Little Tokyo) – Gubei area, Changning District, near Hongqiao | 长宁区古北地区
- Koreatown – Near Hongqiao airport, Minhang/Changning districts
- Jiangning Road / Aomen Road (jianbing corner mentioned in article) – Corner of Jiangning and Aomen roads, Putuo District | 普陀区江宁路澳门路路口
Temples & Historic Sites
- Jade Buddha Temple – 170 Anyuan Rd, near Jiangning Rd, Putuo District (Metro Line 13, Jiangning Road Station) | 普陀区安远路170号，近江宁路，地铁13号线江宁路站
- Jing'an Temple – 1686 Nanjing Rd W., Jing'an District (Metro Line 2/7, Jing'an Temple Station) | 静安区南京西路1686号，地铁2/7号线静安寺站
- Zhujiajiao Water Town – 555 Kezhiyuan Rd, Qingpu District, about 50 km from central Shanghai (Metro Line 17 to Zhujiajiao Station; main tourist office at 180 Xinxi Rd, Zhujiajiao Town) | 青浦区课植园路555号
Developments
- Tian An 1000 Trees – 600 Moganshan Rd, Putuo District (Metro Line 13, Jiangning Road Station or Metro Lines 3/4, Zhongtan Road Station) 普陀区莫干山路600号，地铁13号线江宁路站，地铁3/4号线中潭路站
Restaurants & Food
- Yaya's Pasta Bar – 329 Tongren Rd, Jing'an District (near Shanghai Centre / Jing'an Temple) | 静安区铜仁路329号
- Sloppy Gin (donuts/pastry) – 172 Nanchang Rd, near Sinan Rd, Huangpu District | 黄浦区南昌路172号，近思南路
- Azabuya (gelato; multiple locations) – Flagship: 313-315 Wulumuqi Rd M,, near Fuxing Rd M., Xuhui District; also on Yongkang Rd and in Taikoo Hui/HKRI | 徐汇区乌鲁木齐中路313-315号（旗舰店）
- Egg (Australian café) – 34 Yuyao Rd, Jing'an District (same building complex as Chair Club and Tacolicious) | 静安区余姚路34号
- Ting by Frederic Jaros – L018, 245 Madang Rd, near Fuxing Rd M., Huangpu District (hidden behind VERIE Bakehouse; walk upstairs) | 黄浦区马当路245号L108，近复兴中路
- Sheng Yong Xin (Peking Duck) – 5/F, Bund Five, 20 Guangdong Rd, near Zhongshan Rd E1, Huangpu District | 黄浦区广东路20号5楼，近中山东一路
- 8½ Otto e Mezzo Bombana – 6-7/F, Associate Mission Building, 169 Yuanmingyuan Rd, Huangpu District | 黄浦区圆明园路169号6-7楼
- Ling Long – Ground Floor, Waldorf Astoria Hotel, 2 Zhongshan Rd E1, Huangpu District | 黄浦区中山东一路2号华尔道夫酒店一楼
- NABI – Rm 201, 2/F, WYSH, Bldg 1, 168 Wuyi Rd, Changning District (above WULI restaurant; addresses vary slightly by source, use 168 Wuyi Rd WYSH complex WYSH翡悦里) | 长宁区武夷路168号WYSH翡悦里1号楼2层201室
- YEN (dim sum brunch; inside W Shanghai – The Bund) – 5/F, 66 Lushun Rd, Hongkou District | 虹口区旅顺路66号上海外滩W酒店5层
- T12Lab (specialty coffee) – Rm 102, North Building, 288 Wulumuqi Rd, Xuhui District | 徐汇区乌鲁木齐路288号北楼102室
- Man Man Tang Bao (xiaolongbao) – 641 Jianguo Rd W., Xuhui District | 徐汇区建国西路641号
- Bottega (Neapolitan pizza; 1/F, Bldg 1, 457 Shaanxi Rd N., Jing'an District / 101B, 1/F, KWAH Centre, 108 Xiangyang Rd N., Xuhui District) | 静安区陕西北路457号1号楼1楼、徐汇区襄阳北路108号嘉华中心1楼101B
- ZUP (Detroit & tavern-style pizza) – Rm 101, Bldg 4, 457 Shaanxi Rd N., Jing'an District (same complex as Bottega Jing'an) | 静安区陕西北路457号4号楼101室
- Tacolicious (Tex-Mex) – Rm 104-105, 34 Yuyao Rd, Jing'an District | 静安区余姚路34号104-105室
- Nerds (Focaccia Nerds; focaccia panini sandwiches) – 111 Xikang Rd, Jing'an District | 静安区西康路111号
- Kebaba (Berlin doner kebabs) – 144 Jinxian Rd, Huangpu District | 黄浦区进贤路144号
- Polux (French bistro by Paul Pairet) – No. 5, Xintiandi Beili, Lane 181 Taicang Rd, Huangpu District | 黄浦区太仓路181号新天地北里5号
- Wei Xiang Zhai (noodles, Shanghainese pork chops, multiple locations across the city) – 151 Hubei Rd, Huangpu District | 黄浦区湖北路151号
- Qian Ping Ping Mian Dian (Chongqing noodles) – 167 Jiangning Rd, Putuo District | 普陀区江宁路167号
- Dong Tai Xiang (shengjianbao, 24-hour, multiple locations around Shanghai) – 188 Chongqing Rd N., Huangpu District | 黄浦区重庆北路188号
- San Bai Bei (Ningbo seafood "izakaya") – 56 Maoming Rd S., Huangpu District (across from Lyceum Theatre) | 黄浦区茂名南路56号，兰心戏院对过
- Maolago (Guizhou sour tomato & fish hotpot) – 2/F, 100-2 Fuxing Rd W., Xuhui District | 徐汇区复兴西路100-2号2楼
Bars & Nightlife
- Sober Company (Kissa / Izakaya / Sakaba / Tipsy) – F106, 1–2/F, 109 Yandang Rd, Huangpu District (inside Fuxing Park / INS building) | 黄浦区雁荡路109号1-2楼F106，复兴公园INS乐园内
- INS (multi-story nightlife complex) – 109 Yandang Rd, Huangpu District (inside Fuxing Park; Metro Line 1, South Huangpi Road Station) | 黄浦区雁荡路109号，复兴公园内
- Pony Up – 230 Jinxian Rd, Huangpu District | 黄浦区进贤路230号
- Gallow's Humor – 35 Shaanxi Rd S., Huangpu District | 黄浦区陕西南路35号
- Chair Club (R&B / hip hop live music) – Bldg 18, 34 Yuyao Rd, Jing'an District (same complex as Tacolicious and Egg) | 静安区余姚路34号18号楼
- Bar Leone (World's No. 1 bar, 2025) – 525–527 Fuxing Rd M., Sinan Mansions, Huangpu District | 黄浦区复兴中路525-527号，思南公馆内
- Penicillin – 62 Nanchang Rd, Huangpu District | 黄浦区南昌路62号
- Coa (agave bar; 2nd Shanghai location) – 580 Fuxing Rd M., near Ruijin No. 2 Rd, Huangpu District | 黄浦区复兴中路580号，近瑞金二路
- Bar Blanc (cocktail bar) – 542 Julu Rd, Jing'an District | 静安区巨鹿路542号
- Sting and Honey (cocktail bar) –318 Julu Rd, Jing'an District | 静安区巨鹿路318号
- Union Trading Company – 306 Hengshan Rd, Xuhui District | 徐汇区衡山路306号 (Note: has moved from original Fenyang Road address – use the Hengshan Road location)
Hotels
- The Upper House Shanghai (formerly The Middle House) – 366 Shimen No. 1 Rd, Jing'an District | 静安区石门一路366号
- The Sukhothai Shanghai – 380 Weihai Rd, Jing'an District | 静安区威海路380号
- W Shanghai – The Bund – 66 Lushun Rd, Hongkou District | 虹口区旅顺路66号
- Anandi Hotel & Spa (Hengyue Xinshe Hot Springs) – 7 Linhong Rd, Changning District | 长宁路临虹路7号
Wellness
- Hengyue Xinshe Hot Springs (at Anandi Hotel) – 7 Linhong Rd, Changning District | 长宁路临虹路7号
Coffee
- Luckin Coffee (North Bund outpost) – Rm 101-01, 1/F, 598 Dongdaming Rd, Hongkou District | 虹口区东大名路598号1楼101-01室
Editor: Liu Xiaolin