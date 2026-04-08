[China Tech] Shanghai Chest Hospital Shares Its Expertise in Treating Esophageal Cancer

China Tech is a column dedicated to the innovations reshaping China – and, inevitably, the world. From cutting-edge AI labs and next-generation robotics to apps that redefine daily life, we explore the breakthroughs that emerge from the country's relentless drive for technological dominance. Some are game-changers, others cautionary tales, but all offer a glimpse into the future as it's being built, at breakneck speed, in China.

Shanghai Chest Hospital launched the first weeklong international esophageal cancer training school, bringing together top medical specialists from home and abroad and international trainees. This recognized Shanghai's expertise in treating this disease.

Esophageal surgery experts discussed key issues in the field through academic lectures, case discussions, surgical demonstrations, and live broadcasts that covered the diagnosis and treatment of the disease.

"Esophageal cancer is a rare malignancy in Western countries, so not all surgeons in the Western world have the extensive clinical experience that doctors in Shanghai possess. That's why we launched this specialized training school for this disease, and there is no equivalent program worldwide. All participants are highly satisfied with the curriculum, as it represents an invaluable addition to their professional training and medical education," said Dr Hasan Batirel from Marmara University in Turkey, the current Secretary-General of the European Society of Thoracic Surgeons and the initiator of the training school.

"I am deeply impressed by the medical team at Shanghai Chest Hospital due to their excellent surgical outcomes and remarkable technical proficiency."

More than 90 percent of Shanghai Chest Hospital's 1,500 esophageal cancer surgeries are minimally invasive. It is China's first demonstration center for robot-assisted esophageal cancer surgery and the world's first top-tier minimally invasive center.

Surgical demonstrations, live broadcasts and in-depth discussions are the core of the weeklong training course. Led by Dr Li Zhigang, director of the thoracic surgery department at Shanghai Chest Hospital, his team performed ten high-end surgeries for domestic and international trainees to observe and learn from.

The training school selected 10 international and 10 domestic trainees from nearly 100 applicants. All trainees are young and middle-aged doctors who are already capable of performing independent surgeries, and they will bring the experience and skills acquired in Shanghai back to their respective medical institutions.

Dr Tanvir Hossain from Southampton General Hospital in the UK stated that he feels honored to be selected for the Shanghai Esophagectomy Training School at Shanghai Chest Hospital.

"The academic achievements, high volume of clinical cases, and low complication rate here are truly remarkable. The surgical efficiency is also exceptional. It is of great significance for surgeons worldwide to visit this center and learn from the extensive experience and professional insights of Shanghai Chest Hospital," he noted.

"It is an immense privilege to observe these surgeries firsthand. We are here to receive professional training and learn from the wisdom and expertise of the leading authorities in the field of esophagectomy."